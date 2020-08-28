West Indies player Darren Sammy prepares to bowl in the nets during training ahead of their 2015 Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan, in Christchurch. Image Credit: AFPAFP

New Delhi: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy believes racism is an important subject which needs to be talked about in order to ensure that it is eradicated from all quarters of society.

Ever since the killing of African-American George Floyd in the US in May, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has gained prominence across the world and various sports personalities have been lending their support to it. Sammy has been at the forefront of the movement from the cricket fraternity ever since the BLM movement started.

“If there’s an issue I’ve been affected or my team has been affected, I will stand up and speak about it. Some people are not as brave as others and that’s why those who are should be a voice for those who cannot be heard,” Sammy said.

“I think it’s a massive and an important subject that needs to be discussed. Because it’s not about institutional or systemic racism, it’s one-on-one where people of colour get the racial slurs being thrown at them. I think it’s about time that we really take the bull by the horns.

“We need to try to eradicate it because every human being deserves to be treated equally.”

The former West Indies skipper further said that the International Cricket Council (ICC), besides focusing on anti-corruption, should also deal with racism issues.

“I think there should be some education. I said once all the emphasis that ICC puts on anti-corruption, the same type of energy should be put on for anti-racism and educate the players about racism,” he said.

Sammy had alleged that during his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and 2015 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was often referred to as ‘Kaalu’ (black) by his teammates. The racist word’s meaning he understood only recently.