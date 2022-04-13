Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings are known for their slow start to the Indian Premier League, but this year must have ranked the worst as they have never lost the first four games on the trot.

The defending champions, under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, were searching for answers when Super Kings batting coach started their process for a comeback literally from scratch. The former Australian opener asked his players to go back to the basics ahead of the “Southern Derby” against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been on a winning streak, at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Players are working hard

“Without doubt, I am still really confident with the team, and the guys are working hard. I don’t think we are too far away hopefully (from the win), and as you say we can get, hopefully, one win on the board, then things can sort of grow from there,” Hussey told CSK TV on Tuesday before the start of the match.

“But I think we have just got to bring it right back to the basics you know, we cannot get too worried about what happened in the past and we cannot get worried about winning two or three games in a row in the future. We have just got to bring it down to playing this next game against RCB, focusing on our jobs, our individual skills, playing each ball like it is a contest, and win one contest after the next, and I am sure if we can do that, then if we can win more contests than RCB, then hopefully we can get a win on the board and hopefully get things going a little bit.

Chennai opener Robin Uthappa plays a pull during his knock of 88 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Courtesy: BCCI

“I think the guys individually would have all gone away and had a good look at themselves in the mirror and just maybe identified one or two things that they can probably do a little bit better and, hopefully, they can bring that to the table and if everyone brings a little bit better, then hopefully the collective will improve and as you say.”

Surprisingly, his suggestion was taken on board and resulted in the Yellove posting a massive score of 216 with veteran Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube scoring the big shots at will against a quality bowling attack. The 23-run victory should have given the Whistlepodu army the reasons to believe that the four-time champions are now ready to push for the title.

Young left-arm pacer impresses

The former Australian batter, who was a CSK player before becoming batting coach of the side, praised left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, saying the Super Kings like what he brings to the table.

“You have got to remember, he [Mukesh Chowdhury] is still a young guy, he is playing his first couple of games in the IPL, it is a big, big deal for a young inexperienced player. So, we just try and support him as much as we possibly can, you see his confidence growing, each game that he plays. So, I am really confident that there is a really big performance from him just around the corner, and yeah I just love watching him grow and improve with each game. So, yeah really like what he is bringing to the table.”