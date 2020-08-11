Dubai: The Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled to be held in the island nation from August 28, has been postponed due to unavailability of top foreign players who would have had to undergo 14-day compulsory quarantine owing to a late rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.
“We had a discussion with the health authorities and the 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the country is compulsory. So it’s difficult to play the tournament at the end of August,” SLC President Shammi Silva told a news agency. A total of 93 international cricketers, including England’s World Cup-winning pacer Liam Plunkett and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee, were listed for the tournament.
“We will play the tournament in mid November after IPL,” Silva said. The IPL is slated to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10 and the postponement will facilitate the likes of Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) and Isuru Udana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) to join their respective teams in the UAE.
A total of 23 matches were scheduled in LPL which was supposed to end on September 20. It was supposed to have been played at four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.
Five teams were named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.ven