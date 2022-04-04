Avesh, Holder derail SRH chase as Lucknow win again

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants showed promise to gell into a competent outfit as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs for their second win in three matches in IPL 2022 this evening.

After skipper K.L. Rahul (68) and Deepak Hooda (51) took Lucknow to a competitive total of 179, the Sunrisers’ chase began on a poor note when they lost skipper Kane Williamson to a rather impetuous stroke.

While Avesh Khan (4/24) provided the initial breakthrough, Jason Holder (3/34) and Krunal Pandya (2/27) struck at periodic intervals to ensure the SRH chase never really picked up steam.

Rahul Tripathi topscored for SRH with an attacking 44 off 30 balls while Nicholas Pooran (34) also looked threatening, but their efforts were not enough to give the team their first win.

Avesh Khan comes of age

From the chubby-faced pace bowler who made his IPL bow with Delhi Capitals, Avesh Khan has really come of age. Figures of 4-0-24-4 underlines his credentials as the lead new ball bowler for the new franchise. Well done!

Tight finish on the cards?

SRH need 50 from last five overs and they have Pooran, who is gradually opening up, and Sundar in the middle. They still have to play out Bishnoi for one more over and take the attack onto the rest - though the scales are slightly tilted in favour of Lucknow at this stage.

Pooran needs to deliver

Nicholas Pooran, who has had a good run in the last T20 international series against India in February, needs to take responsibility for his new franchise as he comes in at the fall of Markram. SRH doesn't exactly bat deep and still have the match under control but the Pooran-Tripathi pair holds the key.

Tripathi leads the charge

A critical phase of the chase for SRH sees Rahul Tripathi, who came in at No.3, taking on the role of the aggressor. He pulls an expensive Andrew Tye over mid wicket and then slog sweeps Krunal Pandya for a big six. He has the spunky Aiden Markram giving him company and things are looking good for the Orange Army.

Early blow for SRH

An unlikely dismissal for SRH captain Williamson. After looking good and pulling off a scoop for a six earlier, the New Zealander stries it again against Avesh Khan in his first over and the latter follows him with a slower delivery. This time, it loops up and Andrew Tye brings off a fine catch at short fine leg. Replays, however, show the ball took his arm guard on the way - marking two unfortunate dismissals for him in a row.

Rahul, Hooda steer Lucknow to challenging total

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants rode on a mature 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket between skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50 balls) and Deepak Hooda (51 off 33) to reach a competitive total of 169 against Sunrisers Hyderabad this evening.

After Kane Williamson opted to field on a wicket which offered some extra bounce, he unleashed Washington Sundar to bowl with the new ball and the tall off spinner struck early – removing left-handers Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis cheaply.

After a nightmarish powerplay, Rahul and Hooda joined hands for the rescue act. Once both fell, the SRH bowlers – namely Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan and Sundar did a good job of pulling things back.

The match is now set up nicely, but SRH batsmen need to do better than their last game in what could be a tricky chase.

Bhuvi spot-on

SRH bowlers pull things back after Hooda's departure. Bhuvi looked his old self, pitching it up and full in keep Rahul and Badoni in check in his 18th over and finishes with figures of 4-0-25-0.

Lucknow give the charge

The Rahul-Hooda combination bring their experience to play to take on the Sunrisers' attack and now look good for a 160-plus total, if not more. Hooda proves his worth with a lovely pick-up shot over square leg while his skipper looks as easy on the eyes as ever. The allrounder is the first of the pair to reach 50 off 31 balls.

50-run partnership

Rahul and Deepak Hooda upped the ante after powerplay, feeding off the young tyro Umran Malik's pace with some cheeky shots over thirdman. Their 50-run partnership has eased the pressure on Lucknow, who still has Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder to bat.

Lucknow stutter in powerplay

Sunrisers have a spring in their step as Sundar catches Lewis going for a slog sweep in front of the wicket and the tall Romario Shepherd cramps up Manish Pandey, whose shot ends in up in Bhuvi's hands. Lucknow reeling at 32 for three after powerplay in a grim reminder to their first game.

De Kock falls

Washington Sundar gives SRH a dream start. Brought on in the second over by Williamson with left-handed De Kock at the crease, the South African fails to keep his inside out drive and is snapped by the rival skipper a cover. Lucknow send out Evin Lewis at No.3 today.

SRH elect to field

Welcome to Match No. 12. Kane Williamson wins the toss and elect to field on what's a fresh wicket. The likes of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan can get some help early on and set up the match for the Orange Army.

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad, looking to regain their momentum after an insipid start to their campaign in IPL 2022, may find the going tough against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants this evening.

In Match 12 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the K.L.Rahul-led Lucknow team seem to have the upperhand after their morale-boosting chase against Chennai Super Kings the other day. Both their openers, the skipper and Quinton de Kock were in their elements during the chase while the middle order has also shown character.

Sunrisers, traditionally one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, has not looked the same side after their mishandling of David Warner last season and then not exercising the option to retain him despite the Australian’s turnaround in form in the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Their decision of releasing Jonny Bairstow was equally baffling, with Nicholas Pooran – the only overseas batsman who can be truly explosive – being inconsistent.