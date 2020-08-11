Sheldon Cottrell of West Indies will spearhead the Kings XI Punjab pace attack with Mohammed Shami. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: “He is a phenomenal cricketer, looking forward to picking his brains,” said West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell on playing under KL Rahul’s leadership for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. This edition will be played across three venues (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah).

In the players’ auction last December, Kings XI Punjab managed to bag Cottrell and with this, the pacer would now be joining fellow countrymen Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the side. This is the first time that Cottrell will be playing in the IPL.

In an interaction, Cottrell talked about playing under KL Rahul, sharing the dressing room with Mohammed Shami and possibly taking the knee during the IPL.

“I am very much excited about playing in the IPL. I just cannot wait to be with the Kings XI family. I am looking forward to playing under the captaincy of KL Rahul, he is a wonderful guy. I would be playing alongside Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran as well. I am going to give my 120 per cent all the time,” Cottrell told ANI.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Since then, different sports have done their bit to show solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. Players across sports have been taking the knee to show support for the anti-racism movement.

“Yeah, most definitely, I would be taking the knee if it comes down to it, I am all in for Black Lives Matter movement, I am against racism, if it comes down to it, I would be taking the knee to show my support with the movement,” said the pacer when asked whether he will take the knee during the IPL.