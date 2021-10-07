Rajasthan off to a bad start, lose Jaiswal in first over against KKR

Gill and Iyer made a solid start for Kolkata against Rajasthan. Image Credit: Twitter / IPL

Gulf News readers join our experts to bring you live coverage of this evening's IPL 2021 in UAE clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live score here

OUT!

Rajasthan are off to a terrible start as they lose Jaiswal in the first over for a duck.

Gill’s half-century helps KKR post 171 against Rajasthan

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The Kolkata Knight Riders were full of intent from the start. And the result was a score of 171/4 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match they have to win. It should be good enough to stop Rajasthan, who have had a poor outing against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

But the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is different from the one used on Tuesday. The ball has been coming onto the bat nicely. After Rajasthan put them to bat, Kolkata openers Venkatesh Iyer (38 runs off 35 balls) and Shubhman gill (56 off 44) were off to a flying start, adding 79 in 10.5 overs. The rest of the batsmen tried to increase the tempo, but fall of wickets stifled them.

The score of 171 is the highest in Sharjah in IPL 2021. Can Rajasthan overhaul it? On their day, they can. Is today the day?

So, Rajasthan need 172 to win but it won't be easy, the pitch is a little slow and the ball is keeping low...

Between Innings - Kolkata Knight Riders are 171 for 4

SIX!

Morgan blasts Morris over square leg for a huge six!

Four!

Morgan hits Rahman for four.

OUT!

Tripathi is clean bowled by Sakariya for 21 runs from 14 balls.

SIX!

Karthick smacks the ball out of the stadium! Huge hit!

OUT!

Gill goes for another big shot but he's caught.

Four!

Gill is just inches from clearing the boundary for what would have been another six. But he fell just short.

Half Century!

Shubman Gill is looking good out there as he races to 52 from 41 balls.

Four!

Tripathi hits Dube for a lovely four. And then he follows that up with another four with the next ball. Lovely stuff.

Four!

Gill smashes Rahman for four.

100 up for Kolkata

OUT!

Rana hits a six then goes for another big shot but is caught on the boundary for 12 from 5 balls.

Four!

Lovely hit from new man Rana off Tewatia.

OUT!

Iyer's clean bowled by Tewatia for 38 from 35 balls.

SIX!

Gill hits Tewatia for a beauty!

SIX!

Iyer is at it again with another huge hit.

SIX!

Iyer smashes Unadkat's slower ball for a six!

Kolkata are 50/0 after 8 overs.

Kolkata's openers Iyer and Gill look comfortable, the Rajasthan bowlers need a breakthrough soon to break this partnership. 44/0 after 7 overs.

SIX!

A decent start by Kolkata just gets better as Gill smashes a huge six! 26/0

Four!

Iyer smashes Morris for four. 2 overs gone, Kolkata are 15/0.

Four!

Gill hits a classy boundary in the first over.

Toss - Sanju Samson wins the toss, Rajasthan opt to bowl against Kolkata.

Kolkata's openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are in the middle.

Kolkata cannot afford to lose against Rajasthan

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor (ADD BYLINES)

This is a must-win game for the Kolkata Knight Riders. If they fail to beat the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 game in Sharjah tonight (7 October), they could be in danger of missing the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians too have 12 points, but Kolkata have a better net run-rate if they tie on points. If Kolkata win, they will await the result of Mumbai’s game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.