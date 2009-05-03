Gros Islet, St Lucia: New Zealand and England both suffered late injury setbacks before today's key World Cup Group C clash.

Dangerous mid-order batsman Craig McMillan was struck by a yorker from fast bowler Shane Bond in the nets on Wednesday and suffered severe bruising on his right foot's big toe.

He is now rated doubtful to play today.

Not to be outdone, England also suffered a blow when their quick bowler James Anderson injured the little finger of his right bowling hand in their practice session on Wednesday.

New Zealand were already certain to be without paceman Mark Gillespie who missed last week's warm-up games because of a numb bowling arm caused by a rare reaction to a throat virus.

Anderson's injury may be a blessing in disguise for England, who were pondering which of Anderson, Sajid Mahmood, Jon Lewis or Liam Plunkett should take the two seam bowling spots in the line-up.

The knock to Anderson could help England half make up their mind, with Lewis and Plunkett the most likely to get the nod despite none of them impressing in the warm-up defeat to Australia last Friday.

New Zealand had been faced with a similar scenario with Peter Fulton, Scott Styris and McMillan fighting over two middle order slots.

Fulton broke his finger in the warm-up win over Sri Lanka so may well have been sacrificed but McMillan's injury could well leave New Zealand in a sticky situation.

Fitness should not be an issue though for the two sides' injury-prone inspirations, Michael Vaughan and Bond, the man, ironically, who delivered the potential knockout blow to McMillan.

England captain Vaughan has declared himself fully fit despite only fielding for 10 and 17 overs in the warm-ups as he battles back from knee and hamstring injuries.

"We're going to try and put New Zealand under pressure, get that first game out of the way and hopefully get a victory," he told reporters.

If both sides beat Kenya and Canada in Group C they will qualify for the Super Eights with the points gained being carried over.

"It is a one-off game we probably have to win," Bond said.