India have a chance to redeem themselves in the One Day International (ODI) series after going down to the South Africans 2-1 in the Tests where they had started as favourites.
KL Rahul will be leading the team for the first time with Virat Kohli axed as ODI captain and Rohit Sharma missing the series due to his hamstring injury. India have a full-strength side and will once again start as favourites for the ODI series, which begins at Paarl on Wednesday. India have all bases covered with the bat with plenty of experience in the top three followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant and their bowling also looks sorted with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and the spinners role will be taken by Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. India might give a look in to Venkatesh Iyer, who had a splendid Vijay Hazare Trophy both with the bat and ball and will fill in the all-rounder’s role with the job and can be also a finisher with the bat.
South Africa look thin on experience in the bowling line-up like they did in the Tests with Kagiso Rabada being rested and Anrich Nortje still injured. Chinaman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be egging to get on to the park to show why he is rated highly in the whiteball format, but will have his work cut out against the Indians, who are better players of spin.
It needs to be seen if Marco Jansen, who troubled all the Indian batters with his bounce, can pose problems for the Indians in the whiteball format too. But the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be a big boost for the Proteas as the left-hander has a terrific record against India, scoring five of the 16 ODI hundreds against the Men in Blue.
All eyes will be definitely on Virat Kohli, who will be on the field for the first time in five years without being the captain of team India. India had won their first ODI series against the Proteas for the first time in 2018 under Kohli’s captaincy, where he led from the front by winning the Man of the series award with two hundreds. Can he get back his mojo of scoring hundreds back, which has been missing for two years? I believe he will.