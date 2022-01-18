KL Rahul will be leading the team for the first time with Virat Kohli axed as ODI captain and Rohit Sharma missing the series due to his hamstring injury. India have a full-strength side and will once again start as favourites for the ODI series, which begins at Paarl on Wednesday. India have all bases covered with the bat with plenty of experience in the top three followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant and their bowling also looks sorted with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and the spinners role will be taken by Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. India might give a look in to Venkatesh Iyer, who had a splendid Vijay Hazare Trophy both with the bat and ball and will fill in the all-rounder’s role with the job and can be also a finisher with the bat.