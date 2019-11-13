Trent Boult Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of IPL after being traded by Delhi Capitals. The veteran made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Trent for the time he spent with us, and his contribution to the Delhi team,” said Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal. “I wish him all the very best for his stint with Mumbai Indians which I am sure will be a successful one.”

Fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot will meanwhile represent Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets.