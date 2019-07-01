India's captain Virat Kohli, left, interacts with Rohit Sharma during the match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: India were outbatted and outbowled by England in their group game at Edgbaston. In the final analysis of the game, India lost the match in the first 10 overs of the game and never showed any intensity to alter their approach after that.

If it is important to win sessions in a Test match, it is equally important to dominate or win a 10-over period. Sadly, in the entire match only a two 10-over period India managed to have the edge while bowling, and one 10-over period while batting.

Chasing a record target of 338 to win in 50 overs, the asking rate from the start of the innings was 6.76 runs per over, but the Indians’ net run rate never came close to that mark, excepting in the last 10 overs by which time the asking rate shot up to well past the 11-run mark.

One of the reasons for having a poor start is that dependable opener Shikhar Dhawan had to pull out of the event due to injury and he has a special chemistry with Rohit Sharma, as they have many an occasion laid the perfect foundation for a big chase.

It was a similar situation the hosts England were during their earlier games where they struggled without getting a proper start and once the dependable pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were back, then they supported each other to give a roaring start against India.

However, individually the Indians did manage to achieve or cross the required run rate in every 10-over period after the first 10, the best being the duration between the 30th and 40th overs where India scored 82 runs, but lost two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. This twin loses stopped the world No. 2 ODI side from accelerating further in the final period. In fact, by the end of the 40th over only 11 runs separated the teams.