India face off with Afghanistan in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying from Group 2. Will the Afghans oust India from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup? Follow the updates

06:45PM



Powerplay is over and Afghan ace Rashid Khan is into the attack. Indian are cautious against the leg-spinner, picking singles and a two off him, 65/0 in 8 overs. Sensible strategy.

06:43PM



A very good over from seamer Hamid Hassan. Kept the Indians quiet. Conceded just one run, and delivered five dots balls in a row to Rohit Sharma. Excellent effort. 53/0 in 6 overs. Powerplay is over. A good haul for India without losing wickets

06:37PM



Young Naveen-Ul-Haq comes in for some severe treatment from Rohit Sharma. 17 off the over with two fours and a six. India going at a fair clip. A run rate of 10.40

06:36PM



Two relatively quiet overs from the Afghan bowlers. Kept Indian scoring to a trickle. 35/0 in 4 overs. The Indian scoring rate has been good. But only two more overs of the powerplay left.

06:36PM



Sharauddin's left-arm spin proves costly in his first over. 16 runs from the over, including a six and two fours. Good positive approach from the Indian openers. 23/0 in 2 overs

06:21PM



Afghanistan players taking their positions. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul too are out there. India need a big win. That means they need to post a big total and dismiss Afghanistan for a paltry score.

06:11PM



Team news

INDIA: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav returns in place of Ishan Kishan, and Ravichandran Ashwin comes in for injured Varun Chakravarthy

AFGHANISTAN: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Sharafuddin Ashraf, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Karim Janat, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Hamid Hassan.

For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin comes in for the retired Asghar Afghan. Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman misses the match through injury

06:00PM



