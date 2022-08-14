Dubai: The ticket sales for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will go on sale on Monday, August 15, according to the Asian Cricket Council.

“Ticket sales for Asia Cup 2022 go up for sale on August 15th. Visit the link below from Monday onwards to book your tickets:” ACC tweeted on Saturday night with a link to platinumlist.net, and along with it the entire schedule of the continental showpiece.

According to the schedule, a bonanza awaits the cricket fans as India and Pakistan could face each other as many as three times during the 16-day event. The Asian superpowers will be meeting again in the round-robin Super Four stage after their opener in Group A and in the final, should both qualify.

The six-team Asia Cup will begin on August 27 with a match between hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai while India play Pakistan the following day. Dubai and Sharjah will be hosting the entire matches and the final is set to be held September 11 at the Dubai International.

The five Test-playing nations, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, will be joined by winners of the qualifiers among UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong to be played in Oman.

Teams for the qualifiers of the Asia Cup booked their berth contesting in the ACC Western Region 2020 — UAE and Kuwait, hosted by Oman, and ACC Eastern Region 2020 — Singapore and Hong Kong, hosted by Thailand.

The Asia Cup Twenty20 was initially to be staged in Sri Lanka but the prevailing political conditions in the island nation has forced the Asia Cricket Council to move it to the UAE.

Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik plays a shot during their Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday 19 September 2018. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record.

Change in format

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” ACC had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh announced their team for the Asia Cup with skipper Shaikb Al Hasan returning as their Twenty20 captain.