The toss and team changes
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl.
No changes in the Sri Lankan side. One change for India with Ravichandran Ashwin replacing leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, more in view of the three left-handed batters: Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhanuska Gunathilaka.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin.
India to pull out all stops to win the clash
Dubai: India must win today’s (September 6) game against Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup. Or else, they could be at the mercy of other results and the run rate. Not a comforting thought. So, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have to pull out all stops to not just win but win comfortably at the Dubai International Stadium.
That may not be easy. Because Sri Lanka come into the Super 4 match on the back of hard-fought wins against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In both the games, the batting clicked into place as they chased tall targets.
That means the Indian bowling should be on the spot. The Indian batting looked good in the loss against Pakistan, but the tepid pace against spin and the tendency to lose too many wickets are worrying. Sri Lanka have quality spinners, but the same cannot be said about the seamers.
So India have a slight advantage in this game.