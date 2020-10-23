Kapil Dev poses with the Prudential World Cup
Kapil Dev poses at Lord's balcony with the World Cup Image Credit: Courtesy: Kapil Dev
Also in this package

Former India captain Kapil Dev has been taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The World Cup-winning skipper — regarded as one of the greatest all-round cricketers of all time — has undergone angioplasty.

ANI reported that Dev had been taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla, New Delhi.

The 61-year-old Dev has recently been active campaigning to help cricketers who are struggling after losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who do not receive a pension.

Dev and fellow former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar spearheaded the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) mission, raising IRS 3,900,000 (nearly Dh200,000) has been raised to help former cricketers who are struggling with all sources of income coming to a standstill.