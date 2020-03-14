India captain Virat Kohli Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: Prevention is better than cure, said India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday as he urged fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Kohli took to Twitter to write: “Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.”

The deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

Cricket also had to bear the brunt of the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.