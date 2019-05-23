Virat Kohli and Co pose for photos ahead of tournament

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, right, arrives at the hotel in London ahead of the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in London. Image Credit: AP

London: The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, looked dapper in suits and matching shoes as they posed on arrival for the Cricket World Cup.

As they touched down in London on Wednesday, the 15-member squad, as well as their support staff, shared social media posts, which reflected the mood in the camp.

“Jet set World Cup,” wrote vice captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram post in which he was seen posing with a fit-again Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav.

While Jadhav shared photos of himself posing like his favourite actor Salman Khan on his Instagram account, all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote, “On the go, England, we’re coming” on one of his photos.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video seen of himself, in which he was seen singing a song as he knocked on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s door asking him to come out.

“Can you guys guess how Jassi will save my life?” Dhawan wrote in the post. Bumrah replied, “Especially after a long flight.”

In another post, Sharma asked Dinesh Karthik to wear his uniform properly, tongue perfectly-in-cheek.

Skipper Kohli posted a team photo, as did many others.