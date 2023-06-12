Australia are the new world champions in Test cricket. As Pat Cummins’ team bask in the glow of a 209-run victory at The Oval, India are left to lick their wounds. Two losses in two finals of the Ultimate Test in four years is difficult to stomach. Where did it go so wrong for India?

There have several missteps, but none greater than the poor tactical nous against Travis Head, the Australian batter who took the match away with a rollicking 163. His 285-run partnership with Steve Smith pushed India into an abyss. They never recovered. India’s first-innings response was only 11 more than Australia’s fourth-wicket stand, which clearly tells us where the match was won and lost.

Head is the disruptor in the Australian batting. He bats quickly, unafraid to play his shots even in a crisis. The left-hander did just that when the Indian fast bowlers had Australia on the rack with three early wickets. Head counter-punched, and his attack frazzled the Indian bowlers so much that even Mohammad Shami lost his length and line for a while.

The blunder that cost India

Here’s where the captain and the coach come into play: to help rectify the errors and realign the strategies. India failed to capitalise on Head’s weakness. He’s a jumping jack when negotiating short-pitched deliveries, and there was early evidence. Yet India resorted to the short-ball attack only after 65 overs with Head in his nineties. By then, the horse had bolted.

Except for that brain fade, Indian bowlers did well despite the lack of incisiveness from Umesh Yadav. The rest of the innings was wrapped up quickly barring Alex Carey’s resistance. They bowled better into the second innings, preventing the Australians from scoring briskly, although Carey and Mitchell Starc added 93, the highest stand of the innings. But by then, the pitch had become less of a threat.

If the bowlers did their job, who’s to blame for the defeat? The batters, of course. When a team concede a first innings lead of 178, it’s difficult to claw their way back into the game. That’s why the batters should shoulder the blame for the loss.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, holding the winning mace, celebrates with teammates after winning the 2023 World Test Championship cricket final against India at The Oval, in London, on June 11, 2023. Austalia won by 209 runs. Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli may have been done in by a beastly delivery, but captain Rohit Sharma, the young and prolific Shubhman Gill and the consistent Cheteshwar Pujara fell in a reckless fashion. India missed Rishabh Pant badly. He could have done exactly what Head did. Ravindra Jadeja tried that with success; if he had played another session, India would have been in a better place.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur showed how to bat on a pitch of variable bounce against a fiery attack. Their innings were a masterclass in patience and perseverance, vital in Test cricket. If it were not for their 109-run partnership, India would have been in dire straits.

A target of 444 is beyond the reach of most teams; it’s never been chased. Yet India started positively, and the required 100-run stand from the openers seemed on track before Gill fell to a suspicious catch. And the familiar failing of poor shot selection returned: Sharma played across the line, and Pujara feathered a delivery that was best avoided.

India’s Virat Kohli prepares to walk out to bat on Day 5 of the World Test Championship cricket final at The Oval, in London, on June 11, 2023. Kohli’s knock gave India a glimmer of hope before a cover drive at a widish delivery from Scott Boland resulted in his dismissal. Image Credit: AFP

But Kohli lifted India on Day 4 with a fluent unbeaten 44, an innings reminiscent of his salad days. His authority and Rahane’s determination gave a sliver of hope, but poor shots bedevilled India on the final day, and hardly a session was played. Seven wickets crashed for 70 runs in under two hours; the mighty Indian batting collapsed.

In the post-match press conference, captain Sharma admitted India’s failings. Poor choice of shots, it happens, he said. When it happens, this is the result. Champion sides don’t do that. Look at Steve Smith’s first-innings century: no chances, no streaky shots. The intent was clear: stay at the crease and cash in on loose deliveries. That’s what Test batting is all about.

Sharma also wanted the World Test Championship final to be played in other countries. Why only England? Why can’t it be played in other countries? he asked repeatedly. That shows a defeatist attitude, like saying India can’t win in England. It also tells us that India would win if it was played in the subcontinent with their pack of spinners.

Those words dilute India’s success in Australia and England. Unlike the teams of the past, the current Indian team have shown that they are capable of winning abroad. Sharma’s team can win in England; they could have done better if they had batted well. And poor shot selection stems from playing the Indian Premier League, and 10 days are not enough to prepare for the stern examination of a batter’s technique and temperament in Tests. Here’s where India failed.

The next Ultimate Test is two years away. I hope the lessons from the two defeats in two finals would not go waste. A hat-trick is best avoided.