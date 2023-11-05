1 of 15
India's Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 one-day international hundreds when he reached three figures in a World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.
Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. It had taken him 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by Tendulkar. Kohli's 101 not out was the centrepiece of unbeaten tournament hosts India's 326-5 in their 50 overs.
Together with Shreyas Iyer (77) he shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) had won the toss on what turned out to be a tricky pitch.
India named an unchanged side from their thumping win over Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an ankle injury.
The 'Men in Blue' stand in the top place of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points after winning all seven of their previous matches. On the other hand, the Proteas hold second place with 12 points after losing just one of their previous seven games. Both sides are in top form and will be eyeing the top spot on the points table. However, both India and South Africa have confirmed their spots in the semis of the prestigious tournament.
Here are the highlights from India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match:
India's captain Rohit Sharma tosses the coin before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023
India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) shakes hand with his South Africa counterpart Temba Bavuma after the toss before the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Shubman Gill (L) walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Virat Kohli in action with South Africa's Marco Jansen.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.
India's Virat Kohli (R) speaks with South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) reacts during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India's Virat Kohli (C) reacts during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (R) greets India's Virat Kohli on scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
