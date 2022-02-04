Kolkata: The three-match T20 series at the Eden Gardens between India and West Indies is set to be played behind closed doors as well like the One-day Internationals in Ahmedabad. The three T20s are scheduled to be played on February 16, 18 & 20.
There is a degree of confusion at the moment as the hosting association, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), had earlier announced - in lines with the West Bengal government’s nod to allow upto 75% attendance in public gatherings - to throw open ticket sales. CAB got moving with the logistics of ticket sales but a recent media interview with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made the Indian cricket board’s stance quite unequivocal on the issue.
‘‘There will be no fans (in either venues),’’ Ganguly said in an interview. While a formal BCCI announcement is still awaited, it is learnt that the board is not willing to take chances with the Covid-19 menace looming - with the home series against Sri Lanka to follow on the back of the white ball series against the Caribbeans. The board is also bent on staging the IPL 2022 in the country in Mumbai and Pune, albeit behind closed doors.
Reacting to the media reports about the three T20 matches will be held in empty stadium, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya sounded non-committal. “There are reports in the media that spectators would not be allowed during the three T-20 International matches between India and West Indies to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, later this month. ‘‘However, we have not received any written intimation or information regarding the same from the BCCI till now. Therefore, we would like to refrain from issuing any reaction in the matter at present,” he told the media.