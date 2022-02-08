Ahmedabad: After winning the first ODI convincingly, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue their domination and win the second ODI and seal the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI after a rather easy win for Sunday. However, the focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul who has joined the team after a family engagement and was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game.

Ishan Kishan, who opened with Rohit in the first ODI did a decent job with a 36-ball 28 and both Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also did well to finish the game for India. If Rahul plays, then either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar would have to sit out to accommodate him as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are certain to play.

But the management might also choose to play the same XI and win the series and give Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan a go in the last game of the series.

Speaking on the eve of the match, middle order batter Suryakumar also didn’t reveal much about the inclusion of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI.

“They [Rahul and Mayank] are coming back into the squad after quarantine and it makes our unit really stronger. At the end of the day, it’s all team management’s call on who’s gonna play. But yeah, really happy to have them back,” Surya said in a virtual press conference.

The 35-year-old has batted at number 3, 4, 5 and 6 for India across the T20 and ODI format and came in at five in the first ODI against West Indies.

“It is not too different (batting at number five), I have been batting at all the positions and I am really flexible, so where ever the team management decides and wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position and really happy with the way things are going right now,” he said.

On the other hand, West Indies, who failed to bat even 50 overs in the first ODI, will look to improve their form and get going in the series.

The Kieron Pollard-led side need to put a bigger prize on their wicket and have a better shot selection. Along with Jason Holder and Fabian Allen, who batted well, in the first game, the rest of the batters would also have to come good.

The Windies bowlers also need to be on the mark with line and length as well as the pace. They were taken to task by the Indian batters, especially Rohit.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.