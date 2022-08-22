Khurram Khan and Charvi Bhatt both ex-captains of the UAE men’s and women’s team respectively felt that Kuwait were braver and played fearless cricket to stun the favourites UAE in their Asia Cup clash.
Khan said that 173 was a good total and could have been defended had newly appointed captain CP Rizwan come on to bowl himself and slow down the pace which the UAE pacers did leaking 90 runs for just one wicket.
Also being the captain’s first game he was trying to please everyone rather than take charge of matters with his own hands which happens when you are new in the job.
Many opportunities
Bhatt also felt the same and added that Kuwait gave many opportunities for the UAE to come back in the game but sadly our boys did not grab it and the pressure was felt by everyone with Rohan Mustafa’s over which went for plenty and which gave Kuwait the momentum.
But both Khan and Bhatt felt the UAE can bounce back by playing fearless and aggressive cricket and can still make it to the main group.
UAE take on Singapore today and have to put the last game behind them and go hell for leather and win both their games and hope it’s a three way tie where the net run rate will finally come in to play.
We all hope it happens and that the UAE make it to the main draw of the Asia Cup.