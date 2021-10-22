England and India are among the favourites to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Eoin Morgan had led England to the 50-over World Cup in 2019, and a T20 win is a distinct possibility.
Standing in their way are India, who are well-equipped to win on UAE pitches. Pakistan too are a potent side with ample experience of playing in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Holders West Indies are unpredictable as always, and Australia’s quality cannot be discounted.
Gulf News experts and readers wade through the stats, form and history to pick their winners.