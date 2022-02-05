Dubai: The UAE coach’s words sums up the team’s feeling when they landed in the wee hours of Saturday after winning the Plate trophy in the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

“I am feeling very happy, proud and excited with the performance of my team,” coach Najeeb Amar told Gulf News on his arrival in Dubai. “The Under-19 boys performed well in the regional and global qualifiers and that resulted in a good performance in the World Cup. And this performance will spur the seniors to do well, which they did with a winning start in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier2 against Oman in the first match.”

Najeeb feels the future is bright for the youngsters, who will aspire to do get a place in the UAE teams.

Coach Najeeb Amar, former Pakistan opener Mudassar Nazar and members of the support staff with the Plate trophy. Image Credit: Supplied

“We are going in the right direction and things are getting better, which is a very good sign for UAE cricket. This feat will motivate the youngsters in the country to work hard and earn their spots in the next Under-19 World Cup and the national men’s team,” Najeeb added.

The UAE have been bridging the gap with the cricket elites. “The Asia cup was a big exposure to the boys. Beating West Indies and other teams who are ranked higher than the UAE is no mean achievement,” Robin Singh, Director of Cricket, Emirates Cricket Board, had said earlier. “Right from the start we had the belief in our abilities and our performance got better and better towards the backend of the tournament.”

Najeeb identified two main areas for the youngsters to focus on to easily fit into the national team’s scheme of things, which he feels extremely crucial but did not get enough attention during the developmental stages.

Coach Najeeb Amar with players Punya Mehra and Soorya Sathish on their arrival in Dubai early on Saturday.

“We have wonderfully talented kids in the under-13 to under-17 age level in the UAE. Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to request the academies to teach them how to play as a team and not only about personal glory,” he said.

The second point he makes is a now becoming a basic if one has to play the sport at the highest level. Fitness and fielding. In today’s world, as much emphasis is laid on fitness of players as the skills. The Indian cricket board has made it mandatory to clear the Yo-yo test and the two-km time trial to be even eligible to play for India.