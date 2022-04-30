Dubai: The UAE women’s cricket team thrashed Hong Kong today at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman to seal the T20 series. It was their 14th consecutive win in T20 internationals.
They secured a nine-wicket victory with more than 11 overs remaining to make it a fourth successive win over their Asian opponents. 16-year-old seam bowler Siya Gokhale was awarded the player of the match after she took 3 wickets for 14 runs from her 4 overs.
T20 World Cup
The UAE are now just three wins away from equaling Thailand’s record winning sequence of 17 matches.
Next the team will turn their focus on next year’s T20 World Cup which will be held in South Africa and will feature in an eight-team qualifying tournament later this year.