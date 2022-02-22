Dubai: The UAE defeated Nepal in the semi-finals of qualifier to book a place in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.
Electing to bat first, UAE opener Muhammad Waseem set the platform for a big total with a quick-fire 70 and in-form wicketkeeper-batter continued his impressive form with a 46 to guide their team to 175 for seven in 20 overs.
In reply, Nepal, who came into the semi-finals after maintaining a clean slate by winning all three group games, crumbled under pressure to be dismissed for 107 and hand UAE a 68-run win.
In the final of the qualifiers, UAE will meet Ireland, who defeated hosts Oman by 56 runs in the other semi-finals.