Ajinkya Rahane (left) and Cheteshwar Pujara have been great servants of Indian cricket, but they should read the writing on the wall now. Image Credit: AFP

The most difficult decision in a sportsman’s life is when to retire, or in everyday terms as to ‘when to hang up one’s boots’.

The time has now come for three of Indian cricket long-time heroes, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. All of them have given yeoman’s service to Indian cricket both in India as well as overseas. Their names are etched on the billboards of most of the historical international cricket venues around the world for their distinguished batting, and in Ishant’s case his bowling performance.

Leaving the field gracefully has always been an issue in Indian cricket. One marvelled especially at the Australians, who even though when they were still performing well, would announce their retirement without a hiccup. A similar attitude was also seen in England, New Zealand and even in the West Indies. The reason that many of them cited was ‘that it is better for people to ask why rather than when’. Most also felt that one had to step aside to allow the next generation in, or else how would the future progress come about.

These words were well received earlier. However, at the present time, the idea of saying farewell to a sport that is one’s passion and source of income makes it very hard for a cricketer.

Age is now no longer a concern. The modern fitness and health regimes have prolonged the life of a cricketer. In the past, anyone past 30 years was looked upon as one heading into the veteran zone, and for one to make a debut nearing that age was highly improbable.

Many of the greats of Indian cricket fell victim to the subject of retirement. One can understand the reason and that was because having given their blood, sweat and tears to cricket, it was not an easy call to make.

Timing one’s departure from the sport is a decision which at most times is very scary. In cricket, a cricketer from his school days to the international level goes through the ups and downs that the game provides and the arduous journey that each one faces is what makes an end difficult to digest.

The digital world and live cricket coverage have given a life to many of the former cricketers. Several of the well-known cricketers have captured the television and multi-media world by becoming commentators. Others have also become leadership and performance-related speakers and coaches. Cricket, off the field, is now more than just a game and one can make a career as a specialist coach, umpire and get involved in the business-related areas of the game.

Ishant Sharma, senior Indian pace bowler, has also lost his pace and fizz as a bowler. Image Credit: PTI

The journey of the three such stalwarts, Pujara, Rahane and Ishant Sharma, one feels, has the curtains coming down on their careers as Test cricketers. One does feel for them, especially for what they have contributed towards the progress of Indian cricket. However, none of them saw the writing on the wall as to what position they were putting themselves into.

Ajinkya Rahane, once relieved of his vice captaincy, Cheteshwar Pujara being questioned about his technique and Ishant Sharma on his loss of speed and fitness were asking for the inevitable to happen.

Cricket has this aura about it that one feels one is just one innings away from reviving one’s form and reputation. However, understanding where one stands if it does not work out is what a modern-day cricketer will need to evaluate.

Should they retire or not would be the million-dollar question in their minds. The pandemic has brought a complete recession in the Indian cricketer’s life even though huge financial collections by the BCCI are being reported through the IPL and India’s International cricket engagements.

The time has come for Indian cricket to bring in newer, younger faces. At present the focus is a lot towards the World Test Championship and collecting points to qualify for the final. The Indian selectors need to see beyond it and look at the future.

In the meanwhile, the selectors should also send a clear message to some of the senior Indian cricketers that it is time for them to call it a day.

The Indian team suffers when the older and newer are both under pressure to perform. This was quite evident in the recent Test series in South Africa.