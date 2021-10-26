Dubai: Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand tearaway fast bowler, has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear.
Ferguson felt a tightness in his right calf following training on Tuesday and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day against Pakistan revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery.
Coach Gary Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament. “It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now,” Stead told New Zealand Cricket.
“He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow. However, we are fortunate to have a like-for-like replacement in the form of Adam Milne who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks.”
Stead indicated Ferguson would be replaced in the 15-player tournament squad by Adam Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee. Milne is already in the UAE with the team having been selected in the squad as traveling injury cover, but won’t be available to play until ICC approval has been received - making him unavailable for the Pakistan match in Sharjah.