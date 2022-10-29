Mid-innings summary: Glenn Phillips century gives New Zealand a winning total

Glenn Phillips, making the most of the dropped chances, made the Sri Lankans pay for the lapse to torment his rivals with a maiden World Cup century to give the New Zealand a fighting 167 for seven on a rain-affected wicket that is a touch slow and not coming on to the bat.

In that sense, Philips, who has scored about 62 per cent of the total, took his time after struggling to find his timing early in the innings and the Sri Lankans played into his hands with some bad bowling changes and sloppy fielding right through the innings, dropping Phillips twice during this phase. Finally, skipper Dasun Shanaka took the catch to end Phillips innings after he had scored 104 in the final over, but the right-hander had done the damage by then.

Finally a catch was taken by Sri Lanka. It was in Rajitha’s bowling that Mendis took a catch to dismiss Williamson in the last ball of the fourth over, now after 13 overs, Shanaka took the sitter to dismiss the dangerous Jimmy Neesham. But he followed it up with back to back no balls and again let the pressure slip away.

Adding salt to injury, Sri Lanka had to have an extra fielder in the last over, after falling in the overrate.

New Zealand were not the same that turned up against Australia. The loss of early wickets put the Kiwis under tremendous pressure. But after the powerplay, Sri Lanka let the grip slip and Daryl Mitchell, who is back in the squad from a finger injury, joined hands and took advantage of the sloppy fielding to keep the scoreboard moving with an 84-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

But by then Phillips had grown in strength and increased his tempo to complete a well-deserved century and take New Zealand past the 160-run mark. Sri Lanka have the batting firepower and need to play sensibly to get over the target, but the game has certainly swung in New Zealand’s favour.

Sri Lanka to pay the price for defensive approach

Sri Lankan bowers have gone into a defensive mindset when they should have actually attacked the New Zealand batters. Though the runs have been trickling at a good pace, it could prove costly in the last five overs as the set batters could throw their bats at everything and could connect more often than not. The fielding has been sloppy to say the least, apart from dropped catches numerous runs were conceded. Philips has been dropped again by the skipper and now the Islanders are playing with fire. Though Hasaranga broke the 84-run partnership by getting Mitchell bowled, third bowled in the innings so far, still Phillips is a bigger threat and could explode any time. The right hander has been finding the boundaries with ease. Again Williamson should be given credit for bringing in Philips and the move has paid off as he has scored 65 not out. After 15 overs, New Zealand are 102 for four.

Sri Lanka let New Zealand off the hook

Bad captaincy and abysmal fielding by Sri Lanka have allowed the New Zealanders off the hook. Nissanka dropped a sitter at long off Philips when the New Zealander was 12 in the seventh over and now the dashing batter is doing the maximum damage with unbeaten 30. A wicket would have boosted Hasaranga’s morale after the hammering from the previous contest. Bad captaincy, when Philips was struggling against spin, Dasun Shanaka brought the blistering pacer Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne, but Philips was at ease against pace. Shanaka should have tried to bowl his spinners more, especially Dhananjaya. After 10 overs, New Zealand are 54 for three.

Sri Lanka tighten their hold on the contest

Sri Lanka are gaining strength and strangulating the New Zealand pacers with tight bowling, not giving any room to play their shots. In case the Kiwi batters try anything fancy, the net result is a wicket. Skipper Kane Williamson also tried to break the shackles and played away from the body to feather the edge to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. After six overs, New Zealand are 25 for three.

Sri Lankans spin a web around Kiwis

The famed Sri Lankan spinners pushed New Zealand on the backfoot by dismissing the openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway, top scorers of the previous contest against Australia, early. They have also created extra pressure by not giving away any runs and after three overs, New Zealand are 11 for two. New Zealand have now pushed the power-hitter Glenn Philips up the order to push the scoring rate on a wicket that is perfectly suited for the Sri Lankan spinners. The move could actually play into the hand of Sri Lanka.

New Zealand's Finn Allen leaves the field after he was bowled out by Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana during their T20 World Cup match in Sydney, Australia. Image Credit: AP

New Zealand elect to bat first

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to repeat what they did to the defending champions Australia in the tournament opener last Saturday.

Black Caps have done one change to their side, bringing in Daryl Mitchell for Mark Chapman, while injured Sri Lankan pacer Binura Fernando paves the way for Kasun Rajitha.

Teams are lining up for the National Anthems.

Teams:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt.), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka aim to halt Black Caps to move up the table

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: New Zealand, the table-toppers, need to be wary a slip-ups against a tricky Sri Lankan team in the Group 1 clash of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, who stunned India and Pakistan en route to their Asia Cup title and also had Australia on the mat before Marcus Stoinis played a blinder of an innings to pull them to victory, are known to raise their game at the right stage.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (right) shakes hands with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka at the toss during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand have the slight edge in the contest, but the rains and the fresh Sydney wicket could be helpful to Sri Lankan spinners, especially Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a merciless assault against Australia.