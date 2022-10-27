Shaheen opens Pakistan bowling
Pakistan ready to take on Zimbabwe looking to bounce back to register their first victory in the Australia T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat at Perth cricket ground. The two teams are facing each other in a T20 World Cup for the very first time. Going by the record, Pakistan have lost only one of the 17 T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe last year. Pakistan made one change as out of form Asif Ali was replaced with pacer Mohammed Wasim
Shaheen Shah Afridi with the new ball for Pakistan. Zimbabwe openers are Wessly Madhevere and Craig Ervine. Here they go.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan. Both teams have made one change each. Pakistan have dropped Asif Ali and brought in Mohammad Wasim Jr while Zimbabwe have brought in Brad Evans for Tendai Chatara.
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
Preview: Pakistan seek full points from Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe will face the full fury of Pakistan who will look to pick up full points in the game in Perth today (October 27). After the loss to India, Pakistan will want to bounce ahead of the scramble for the semifinals. They have a strong bowling and batting strengths to quell the Zimbabwean challenge.
Given the help for fast bowlers, Pakistan are likely to field a four-man pace attack with a batsman making way for a pacer. The form of Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed against India will give Pakistan the confidence to take that route
Zimabawe were lucky to gain a point from the abandoned match against South Africa in a rain-affected game. They are no pushovers, but Pakistan pack too much power and should win.