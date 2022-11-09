10 overs: Pakistan in total command

The match is in Pakistan’s hands now. The Men in Green have raced to towards the target and the biggest difference between Pakistan and New Zealand’s innings is the number of boundaries Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are able to get. After 10 overs, Pakistan are 87 for no loss and the ball is coming on to the bat nicely so far. New Zealand, in contrast, were 59/3. Pakistan in great position at this moment with Azam batting on 43 (34) and Rizwan 41 (26). A break is a time that will break the momentum and allow the bowling team to regroup, so both these experienced batters need to play off the next couple of overs as a wicket now will be to New Zealand’s advantage.

02:26PM



6 overs; Rizwan, Azam leave Kiwi attack in disarray

New Zealand’s bowling is in disarray for the first time in this tournament. The Kiwis have only used five bowlers throughout the tournament as Kane Williamson’s trusted pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee have always delivered. But today, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan, who benefitted from a dropped chance, and skipper Babar Azam thrashed the Kiwi attack to get the extra runs in the powerplay. After six overs, Pakistan are 55/0 with Rizwan on 28 and Azam 25.

02:25PM



Babar Azam finds his form

Skipper Babar Azam runs into when it was required the most. Pakistan batters Babar and Rizwan give Pakistan a flying start in their chase of 152 runs. They piled up 54/0 in the first six overs, making the most of the power-play

01:58PM



Pakistan launch the chase

Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are at the crease to chase down 152 runs. Skipper Babar Azam needs to stand up today to lead the run chase. Rizwan is off to a good start, scoring a boundary off the first ball.

01:55PM



Mid-match summary: Pakistan need a good start to chase challenging target

Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 53 and Kane Williamson’s stubborn 46 gave New Zealand a challenging total in the first semi-final against Pakistan. Tight bowling and fielding from Pakistan helped keep New Zealand to an under-par 152/4 in 20 overs.

The average first innings score at Sydney is 165, but this a worn out pitch for seventh match may make the chase difficult. New Zealand might be 15 runs short, but they have the bowlers and fielders to make up for it. Pakistan will require a good start.

01:48PM



20: overs Good display by Pakistan restricts Kiwis to 152

Superb bowling and fielding by Pakistan helped restrict New Zealand to 152/4 in 20 overs. Spinners and pacers bowled tight lines and lengths making the batters work hard for runs. The semifinal is evenly poised, but Pakistan can grab the advantage if they do not lose early wickets.

01:26PM



OUT: Afridi strikes, Williamson exits

Williamson 46 (42 balls) is deceived by a slower delivery from Shaheen Afridi while trying to scoop the ball, and is bowled. New Zealnd are 123/4 in 17th overs

01:22PM



15 overs: New Zealand ready for log-over assault

New Zealand are shifting gears and the 57-run partnership in 7 overs between Williamson and Mitchell is threatening to take the match away from Pakistan. In the last five overs, New Zealand have been in control and 47 runs have come during this phase despite two economical overs from Shadab. It’s a healthy run rate and both batters are striking well. Usually, the last five over could fetch around 60 runs, which means an above-par score. After 15 overs, New Zealand are 106/3 with Williamson on 41 and Mitchell on a 20-ball 31.

01:09PM



New Zealand steady the innings

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, on November 9, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan bowlers need wickets to stop New Zealand from scoring a big total. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson 34 (29 balls) and Daryl Mitchell on 21 (13) have steadied the innings and are looking to post a competitive total of 150 runs plus on the slow wicket. New Zealand are 90/3 in 13 overs.

12:57PM



10 overs: Wickets halt New Zealand’s progress

The wickets of Conway and Glenn Phillips have stopped the run flow for New Zealand. The fielders, almost 10-15 metres inside the boundary line, make it difficult to go for the extra run. Good captaincy from Babar Azam. Kane Williamson's display in the next five overs could determine the course of the match. After 10 overs, New Zealand are 59/3. Another 100 are needed in the final 10. Williamson is on 23 (24 balls).

12:45PM



OUT: Third wicket down for New Zealand

Mohammad Nawaz strikes. Glenn Phillips 6 is caught and bowled by Nawaz and New Zealand slides to 49/3 in 8 overs

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz (centre) celebrates with teammates after his dismissal of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, on November 9, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

12:42PM



6 overs: New Zealand’s advantage slips a bit

New Zealand’s near-perfect start, despite the loss third-ball loss of Finn Allen, suffered a setback when the dangerous Devon Conway was run out on the last ball of the powerplay (six overs). The New Zealand opener was caught short of his crease at the non-striker’s end by Shadab Khan's throw. After 6 overs, New Zealand are 38/2.

12:37PM



OUT: Conway run out by Shadab Khan

Kiwi left-arm opener Devon Conway 21(20 balls), who was looking dangerous, is run out. A direct throw at the bowling end by Shadab Khan caught the batter short. During the powerplay, =Pakistan fielding has been superb. New Zealand are 38/2

12:06PM



OUT: A dramatic start

Afridi strikes with the third ball of the innings after a first-ball four by Finn Allen. Finn Allen (4) LBW to Afridi. New Zealand 4/1 in 0.3 overs

12:02PM



Afridi leads Pakistan attack

Left-arm ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi opens the bowling for Pakistn while Kiwi batters Finn Allen and Conway are on the crease.

Pakistan supporters cheer ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, on November 9, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

11:46AM



Williamson wins toss and elects to bat

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the crucial toss and elects to bat first. This must be worrisome for Pakistan as six of the seven games at this venue have been won by the teams batting first. Batting first in a knockout game is a huge advantage, but Pakistan can neutralise it if they strike early. Both teams are unchanged. The pitch is the same as the one Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Preview: Pakistan’s bowling given them the edge

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Pakistan’s route to the semifinal mirrors their magical journey in the 1992 ICC World Cup. They are two matches away from repeating the triumph. The first hurdle is New Zealand, whose pacers should get assistance from the slow Sydney pitch. So it’s important for Pakistan batter to have a good start.