I think Pakistan have a great opportunity to win T20 World Cup as they have a well-rounded team.
The green shirts come into the tournament high on confidence after winning the tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The team performed well in the Asia Cup even without its towering bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Going by the recent record of Pakistan winning 10 of its 16 matches, Babar Azam’s boys are on track to lift the trophy for the second time.
It all comes down to the opening pair of captain Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. Their performances will be the key to steering Pakistan to victory. I am afraid Pakistan won’t make the final if Azam has a poor tournament. The inclusion of stylish left-hander Fakhar Zaman has strengthened the unpredictable middle order.
Pakistan now has a solid batting lineup with Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khusdil Khan and a superb bowling combination including pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Spinners Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan be aggressive with the bat too.
If Pakistan play to their potential, they will win the tournament.