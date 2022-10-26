Start of the match delayed by rain
The toss for the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand is delayed due to rains. Covers are still on the field and both teams must be waiting impatiently for the match to start.
New Zealand face tricky test against Afghanistan
By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Dubai: New Zealand, after their first win over the trans-Tasman rivals and defending champions Australia, must be eager to continue their amazing run in the Twenty20 World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in the Group 2 clash in Melbourne on Tuesday.
It will be a contest between the New Zealand batters and the Afghanistan spinners, but the Kane Williamson-led team should have a slight edge as the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper must be aware of the strengths and weakness of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s ace in the spin pack.
Devon Conway will once again be the focus as he showed his footwork against the Australian spinners and was severe on Adam Zampa. So he faces a bigger test today. On the other hand, Afghanistan batting has been their Achilles heel, which will be exposed to some quality bowling led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee and the pace of Lockie Ferguson. It’s advantage New Zealand to get another two points on board.