Pakistan finish on 159/8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi, who played a fine cameo of an 8-ball 16 to lift Pakistan, who eventually finished on 159/8. It didn’t look possible when they lost skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early on. It’s certainly a good total since Pakistan have a formidable bowling attack.

Pakistan are riding on a superb 50 by Iftikhar and Masood who scored 100 runs in the last 10 overs as compared to 60 in the first 10 overs. Though, Pakistan kept losing wickets the batters kept the run rate up. Masood anchored the innings and kept his head down to secure one end of the wicket while the big hitters did their job. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 16 runs in 8 balls and Harif Rauf’s six in the last over helped Pakistan put up a challenging target of 160 runs. Wonderful match so far.

OUT!

Shaheen Shah Afridi is caught and bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar but he did his job scoring a quick fire 16 in just 6 balls.

OUT!

Asif Ali goes cheaply off pacer Singh. He took his eyes off the rising delivery and was caught by Karthik. New batsman is Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan in trouble with 120-7 in 17th over.

OUT!

Sixth wicket down. Mohammed Nawaz is caught behind while trying to guide the rising delivery by Pandiya. Pakistan 115-6. Game has come down to Asif Ali. Will he perform today? Stay logged in to know more...

Hardik’s double strike stifles Pakistan

Ifthikar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (37 not out) had stitched together 76 runs for the third wicket to aid Pakistan’s recovery. Ahmed was severe of left-arm spinner Axar Patel, taking 21 of him including three sixes. But he soon fell to Mohammed Shami. Hardik Pandya sent back Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in an over, and Pakistan hit the skids again. They are 106/5 in 15 overs, and will need to get 50 more in 5 overs to make it a match.

It's quite possible as set batsman Masood is still on the crease with Nawaz while the big hitter Asif Ali is yet to come.

OUT!

Middle order collapse begins. Haider Ali is out while trying to hit big. Hardik Pandya gets 2 wickets in 1 over. Pakistan 98-5 in 14 overs. Nawaz is the new batter.

OUT!

Fourth wicket down. Shaddab gets out while trying to hit big with a cross bat shot. He is caught by Surya of Pandya for 5. Pakistan 96-4 in 13.2 overs. Is this the start of a middle-order batting collapse that Pakistan are famous for? Let's see. Haider Ali is new batsman on the crease giving company to Shan Masood.

OUT!

Third wicket down. Iftikhr out for LBW off pacer Shami. Amazing hitting by Iftikhar with four sixes. He proved to be a game changer for his team with 51 runs in 32 balls. After Indian spinner Axar got hit for 21 runs by Iftikhar in his first over, Shami struck trapping Iftikhar in front of wickets. Pakistan 92-3 in 12 overs.

Masood and Ali repair Pakistan innings

Shan Masood (29 off 26 balls) and Ifthikar Ahmed (21 off 21) eschewed risks as they rebuilt the Pakistan innings with a sedate unbeaten third partnership of 45. They helped Pakistan stabilise and reach 60/2 at the end of 10 overs. Masood survived a scare when Ravichandran Ashwin failed a reach a skier off Mohammed Shami. Pakistan bat deep, so they have to step up the scoring from now.

India's Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan halfway through its innings. Good recovery after two early blows. Left-handed batsman. The green shirts need to score at least 150 runs in 20 overs at this wicket to give India a competitive total to chase.

Pakistan needs a new hero today

Pakistan could not have imagined such a disappointing start to their campaign as both its top batters and openers Azam and Rizwan fell cheaply. Pakistan 32-2 in six overs. They really need to focus on singles and doubles as the ground is too big to hit fours and sixes. Great excitement for around 100,000 people at Melbourne Stadium- believed to be the largest gathering of cricket fans at for teams playing at a neutral venue. Party is on for cricket lovers around the world.

Arshdeep’s twin strike put India in control

India's Arshdeep Singh, left, reacts after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia. Image Credit: AP

India are in control at the end of the powerplay (6 overs) as Pakistan are 32/2, having lost openers Babar Azam for a first-ball duck and Mohammad Rizwan (15). The two have been scoring the bulk of the runs for Pakistan recently. India’s left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has had a dream T20 World Cup debut, striking with his first ball and dismissing Rizwan later. Nerves were apparent as Pakistan’s Shan Masood ran for a non-existent single, and Virat Kohli missed a simple run out.

OUT!

Rizwan out. Another big blow to Pakistan as Indian pacer Arshadeep strikes again outplaying Rizwan with a bouncer. Rizwan caught on the boundary on long leg as he mistimed the shot while trying to hit big. Iftikhar comes in to bat. Pakistan 15-2 in four overs.

Pakistan’s dilemma

It becomes very tough for Pakistani middle-order batters when Babar gets out early. On a good day, openers Babar and Rizwan - the world’s top two T-20 batsmen - perform and it is considered a bad day when they fail to perform. Is it a bad day for Pakistan? Stay tuned to Gulf News to know more.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

Shan Masood is on the crease now with Rizwan but he is struggling to connect to the ball. It seems that Rizwan has to stay longer at the crease to get a decent total. Pakistani batters need to consolidate the innings. Pakistan 10 for 1 in three overs.

OUT!

Big blow to Pakistan in the second over as skipper Babar Azam is trapped in front of the wicket by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. Babar out for a golden duck. Pakistan 1-1 in second over.

Bhuvaneshwar gets India underway

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar with the new ball for India, and Mohammad Rizwan faces up to him. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the non-striker. Rizwan has taken a knock on the thumb from the second ball of the game, but he’s back on strike.

Hold on to your hats!

Fans ready for the game to begin

Indian fans cheer during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

India win the toss and bowl first

The teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Preview: India will be wary of Shaheen Afridi

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

India-Pakistan games are high-voltage clashes. They are highly anticipated since the archrivals two don’t play Test series, and the matches are limited to World Cup and Asia Cup tournaments. Pakistan won two of the three games in the last year, and the last two matches, which were evenly split, went to the wire. Today’s T20 World Cup game in Melbourne could be decided in the last over since the teams are well-matched.

