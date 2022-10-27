Dropped chance could hurt Netherlands
Netherlands inexperience showed as after putting India under pressure, the Dutch let the opportunity slip when skipper Rohit Sharma was dropped off the last ball of the fifth over when he was on 15. The wicket of Rohit, after getting KL Rahul early, could have pushed India on the backfoot. Still, the Dutch bowlers have not given too many loose deliveries for the Indians to run away to a brisk start and have kept tidy with a disciplined bowling. After six overs, India are 32 for one. Indian opener Rahul failed to make the most of the opportunity and once again left early, this time trapped in front. Rahul desperately needs to spend more time in the middle as otherwise he will become an extra burden in the latter stages of the World Cup. Next game could be crucial as Rahul will be up against the South African pacers in Perth on Sunday, which should work in his favour as he likes the ball to come on to the bat move quickly.
Both teams retain their squads
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to bat against Netherlands in a match that was delayed due to the late finish of the previous match between Bangladesh and South Africa. However, the rain threat has now abated and a shiny, bright skies welcomed both the teams as they line-up for the national anthems. Both teams have retained the same squad. The wicket, after watching the previous match, is a pretty good batting surface and stays true throughout the innings, giving the batters the freedom to play through the line.
Preview: Chance for openers Rohit and Rahul to get into groove
Buoyed by the scintillating win over Pakistan, India will be eager to stamp their authority on Netherlands when the two teams meet in Sydney, where a rain threat always loom large in the Group 2 game on Thursday.
The Men in Blue ticked almost all the boxes against Pakistan, though fielding, especially the catching, is an area of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led team. The stunning knock from Virat Kohli, who is the lynchpin in the batting at No 3, will be a big boost to the confidence of the Indian team.
The form of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be key going forward. A good start utilizing the field restrictions will give the rest of the batters to play their shots freely. India could also give players like Hardik Pandya the rest and try Deepak Hooda. The move will allow Pandya the time to recuperate in the month-long event and stay fresh for bigger clashes, while on the other hand give Hooda the opportunity to be ready should his services are required at a later stage.
Should there be no rain interruption, India start an overwhelming favourites against the Netherlands, who could be richer with experience from this contest. However, India will eager to get the two points on offer to move closer to the semi-final spot.