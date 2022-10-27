Dropped chance could hurt Netherlands

Netherlands inexperience showed as after putting India under pressure, the Dutch let the opportunity slip when skipper Rohit Sharma was dropped off the last ball of the fifth over when he was on 15. The wicket of Rohit, after getting KL Rahul early, could have pushed India on the backfoot. Still, the Dutch bowlers have not given too many loose deliveries for the Indians to run away to a brisk start and have kept tidy with a disciplined bowling. After six overs, India are 32 for one. Indian opener Rahul failed to make the most of the opportunity and once again left early, this time trapped in front. Rahul desperately needs to spend more time in the middle as otherwise he will become an extra burden in the latter stages of the World Cup. Next game could be crucial as Rahul will be up against the South African pacers in Perth on Sunday, which should work in his favour as he likes the ball to come on to the bat move quickly.