50 and out for Kohli

Virat Kohli has held the Indian innings together with a 40-ball 50. He’s out slicing Jordan to Adil Rashid at short third-man. Super innings. India are 136/4 in 18 overs

01:17PM



Pandya shakes off the shackles

A slashed six from Pandya over cover was all Indian got, as Sam Curran keep it tight. 11 from the over. India are 121/3 in 17 overs.

Hardik Pandya has been playing his part to perfection, giving the Indian innings the push towards the end. Image Credit: AFP

01:12PM



A scare and a four

Chris Jordan nails a yorker and Kohli falls over. But he’s not out after the review, upholding the umpire’s decision. A crisp cover driven four from Kohli follows. Still slow going for India. 10 from the over and India are 110/3 in 16 overs.

01:04PM



15 overs: India’s run rate a concern

Kohli and Hardik Pandya are motoring along, looking for a big over to step up the scoring. This is the time to go hard. India are 100/3 in 15 overs, as Pandya and Kolhi pick a four each off Livingstone.

12:58PM



Spin bites in Adelaide

An excellent over from Liam Livingstone, who gave away only three runs. Earlier, Adil Rashid finished his spell with fine figures of 1/21. So Indian spinners will love that. India are 80/3 in 13 overs

Adil Rashid celebrates the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav with teammates. Image Credit: AFP

12:53PM



OUT: Rashid traps SKY

Suryakumar Yadav is out after taking 11 off a Ben Stokes over. He sliced an Adil Rashid leg-break to extra-cover and Phil Salt takes the catch. India are 77/3 in 12 overs. Big blow for India.

12:45PM



10 overs: India set up a platform

At the halfway mark, India are 62/2. England won’t complain as they have largely kept the Indian batsmen quiet. The next 10 overs are crucial for India. A total less than 180 will be inadequate against the strong England batting, particularly since bowlers haven’t gained any purchase.

12:38PM



OUT: Rohit Sharma departs for 27

Rohit Sharma drove high and Sam Curran runs in from wide long-on to take a steepling catch. That brings Suryakumar Yadav to the crease. India are 56/2 in 8.5 overs

12:35PM



India are in cruise mode

India are being aggressive without taking too many chances. 51/1 in eight overs has not set the Adelaide stadium on fire, but enough to keep the crowd interested. Much as India are keen to preserve wickets, they should also step up the scoring soon. 51/1 in 8 overs

12:30PM



Double spin attack

Liam Livingstone into the attack. Kolhi cracks a boundary straight down the field, over the bowler. 8 off the over. 46/1 in 7 overs

12:28PM



6 overs: Rashid into the attack

Spin is in early, in the form of Adil Rashid and Rohit Sharma greets him with a boundary to square leg. 10 from the over, which ended in a near half chance for a caught and bowled. India 38/1 at the end of the powerplay.

12:23PM



Rohit Sharma turns it on

The Indian skipper flicks Sam Curran to the midwicket fence. Rohit follows that by coming down the track and hammering Curran to midwicket. Back to back boundaries. Harry Brook spills a stiff chance at point. 10 off the over.

12:20PM



Kohli takes charge

Lashes Chris Woakes over cover for a six. Super shot. 10 runs off the over

12:15PM



A nervy over for India

Sam Curran beats Virat Kohli’s edge, followed by one that took the edge only to fall short of Moeen Ali at first slip. Just a single from the over.

12:09PM



OUT: Rahul goes

India have lost KL Rahul, who nibbles at rising Chris Woakes delivery and Buttler takes it. India are 9/1 in 1.4 overs.

12:07PM



India off to a quiet start

KL Rahul cut a boundary off the first ball from Stokes. And it’s been quiet after that. A hint of movement for Stokes, whenever he’s pitched up. 6/0 in 1 over.

12:00PM



Umpire calls play

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Sharma are out in the middle. Ben Stokes to open the bowling for England. Here we go.

11:38AM



England win the toss and opt to bowl

England lost Dawid Malan and Mark Wood to injuries and were replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. India are unchanged, which means Rishabh Pant plays in place of Dinesh Karthik.

Teams:

England: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami amd Arshdeep Singh.

11:08AM



Preview: A battle of equals in Adelaide

The Adelaide semifinal is too close to call as two of the most potent T20 teams clash. England have injury worries: Dawid Malan could be replaced by Phil Salt in the creaky middle order, but Mark Woods doesn’t have a genuine replacement. That is a real blow, but they have enough quality in bowling.