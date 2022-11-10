India and England clash in Adelaide, and the winners will go on to play Pakistan in the final in Melbourne. The clash of two T20 giants will be high on drama. Follow the update here.
50 and out for Kohli
Virat Kohli has held the Indian innings together with a 40-ball 50. He’s out slicing Jordan to Adil Rashid at short third-man. Super innings. India are 136/4 in 18 overs
Pandya shakes off the shackles
A slashed six from Pandya over cover was all Indian got, as Sam Curran keep it tight. 11 from the over. India are 121/3 in 17 overs.
A scare and a four
Chris Jordan nails a yorker and Kohli falls over. But he’s not out after the review, upholding the umpire’s decision. A crisp cover driven four from Kohli follows. Still slow going for India. 10 from the over and India are 110/3 in 16 overs.
15 overs: India’s run rate a concern
Kohli and Hardik Pandya are motoring along, looking for a big over to step up the scoring. This is the time to go hard. India are 100/3 in 15 overs, as Pandya and Kolhi pick a four each off Livingstone.
Spin bites in Adelaide
An excellent over from Liam Livingstone, who gave away only three runs. Earlier, Adil Rashid finished his spell with fine figures of 1/21. So Indian spinners will love that. India are 80/3 in 13 overs
OUT: Rashid traps SKY
Suryakumar Yadav is out after taking 11 off a Ben Stokes over. He sliced an Adil Rashid leg-break to extra-cover and Phil Salt takes the catch. India are 77/3 in 12 overs. Big blow for India.
10 overs: India set up a platform
At the halfway mark, India are 62/2. England won’t complain as they have largely kept the Indian batsmen quiet. The next 10 overs are crucial for India. A total less than 180 will be inadequate against the strong England batting, particularly since bowlers haven’t gained any purchase.
OUT: Rohit Sharma departs for 27
Rohit Sharma drove high and Sam Curran runs in from wide long-on to take a steepling catch. That brings Suryakumar Yadav to the crease. India are 56/2 in 8.5 overs
India are in cruise mode
India are being aggressive without taking too many chances. 51/1 in eight overs has not set the Adelaide stadium on fire, but enough to keep the crowd interested. Much as India are keen to preserve wickets, they should also step up the scoring soon. 51/1 in 8 overs
Double spin attack
Liam Livingstone into the attack. Kolhi cracks a boundary straight down the field, over the bowler. 8 off the over. 46/1 in 7 overs
6 overs: Rashid into the attack
Spin is in early, in the form of Adil Rashid and Rohit Sharma greets him with a boundary to square leg. 10 from the over, which ended in a near half chance for a caught and bowled. India 38/1 at the end of the powerplay.
Rohit Sharma turns it on
The Indian skipper flicks Sam Curran to the midwicket fence. Rohit follows that by coming down the track and hammering Curran to midwicket. Back to back boundaries. Harry Brook spills a stiff chance at point. 10 off the over.
Kohli takes charge
Lashes Chris Woakes over cover for a six. Super shot. 10 runs off the over
A nervy over for India
Sam Curran beats Virat Kohli’s edge, followed by one that took the edge only to fall short of Moeen Ali at first slip. Just a single from the over.
OUT: Rahul goes
India have lost KL Rahul, who nibbles at rising Chris Woakes delivery and Buttler takes it. India are 9/1 in 1.4 overs.
India off to a quiet start
KL Rahul cut a boundary off the first ball from Stokes. And it’s been quiet after that. A hint of movement for Stokes, whenever he’s pitched up. 6/0 in 1 over.
Umpire calls play
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Sharma are out in the middle. Ben Stokes to open the bowling for England. Here we go.
England win the toss and opt to bowl
England lost Dawid Malan and Mark Wood to injuries and were replaced by Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. India are unchanged, which means Rishabh Pant plays in place of Dinesh Karthik.
Teams:
England: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami amd Arshdeep Singh.
Preview: A battle of equals in Adelaide
The Adelaide semifinal is too close to call as two of the most potent T20 teams clash. England have injury worries: Dawid Malan could be replaced by Phil Salt in the creaky middle order, but Mark Woods doesn’t have a genuine replacement. That is a real blow, but they have enough quality in bowling.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma survived an injury scare, but it was just a scare. The only team to win four games in Super 12, India’s bowling and batting have clicked into place. If they can tighten the fielding, they could upend England