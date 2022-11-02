India and Bangladesh are level on four points each, so both teams will be keen to get the two points that will virtually assure them a last-four spot. Follow the action here:

01:03PM



Surya exits as Kohli steps up scoring

The wily Shakib Al Hasan gets rid of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav, after hitting 14 runs in the previous over. His 16-ball cameo ends after scoring 30. The Indian batting is entering the crucial last five overs with all experienced bowlers finishing their quota. Only Mustafizur has one over. It looks like a bad ploy. After 15 overs, India are 130/3, Kohli on 40 (31).

Indian total crosses 100

Suryakumar Yadav has begun from where he left off against South Africa, playing his trademark shots, while Kohli is happy to play the second fiddle in the partnership. Though SKY survived a very difficult chance off Shakib Al Hasan, the in-form batter refuses to alter his approach. After 12 overs, India are 101 for two, and look to score around 200.

India’s KL Rahul plays a shot watched by Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

12:51PM



Rahul departs after scoring a half-century

Rahul has hit back at his critics with a quickfire half-century (31 balls) only to lose his wicket the next ball. Virat Kohli has clicked into top gear at his favourite hunting ground, the Adelaide Oval. The star Indian batter has now become the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 in 31 innings. Kohli overtook him in 23 innings. Bangladesh's decision to complete Taskin’s four-over spell, a very tidy one, will hurt Bangladesh in the final stages. India are 78/2 in 9.2 overs.

India’s Virat Kohli takes a run during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

12:33PM



Bangladesh bowlers vindicate skipper's decision

Bangladesh bowlers have not given much away and seemed to have vindicated their captain’s decision to bowl first. Taskin, Bangladesh’s trump card, has bowled three and Mustafizur has delivered one. With powerplay gone, the floodgates are likely to open when the spinners come into play. After six overs, India are 37/1, Rahul on 21 (10) and Kohli on 13 (9).

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Bangladesh during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

12:24PM



Rohit Sharma departs early

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud makes amends for the dropped chance at the square-leg boundary off Rohit Sharma. The pacer returns in the next over to dismiss the Indian captain with his second delivery. A huge relief for the 23-year-old playing his 10th Twenty20 International. Bangladesh pacers, Taskin in particular, have been troubling both Rohit and Rahul with pace and swing. Virat Kohli is greeted with a huge roar from the fans. Rahul is slowly getting his timing back and has started to play positively in the company of Kohli. After 4 overs, India are 22/1.

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed bowls past India’s KL Rahul during the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

12:13PM



Cautious start by Indian openers

A quiet start for India. The early movement with the new ball due to the slight cloud cover, coupled with the extra bounce, have forced Rahul and Rohit to be watchful in the initial overs. It’s the right approach considering the conditions. After the two overs, India are 10/0.

Indian supporters at the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022. Image Credit: AP

12:00PM



Bangladesh win toss and elect to field

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wins the toss and elects to bowl first on a bouncy and fast pitch under blustery conditions. Though the threat of rain has abated, cold weather could pose plenty of problems for the South Asian teams, who are more accustomed to warmer climes. Batting first should suit India as they will be playing on the same wicket that saw the Netherlands take on Zimbabwe. Both Bangladesh and India have made one change each. Opener Soumya Sarkar is replaced by Shoriful Islam while India bring back Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda.

Captains Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma of India. Image Credit: Twitter

Preview: India are favoured to beat Bangladesh

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor