Pakistan and England face off in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. If the rain stays away, there could be a keenly fought match. Who will win? To find out, follow the updates here.
England win the toss and opt to bowl
Both teams are unchanged from the previous. No sign of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for England, which means they remain on the injured list.
The teams:
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (captain), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Phil Salt, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Adil Rashid.
England face Pakistan in what could be a thriller
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The similarity between 1992 and 2022 is inescapable. Thirty years after Pakistan won the ODI World Cup, they square off against England in Melbourne again. History may weigh heavily on Pakistan, but Babar Azam’s team are brimming with talent to tide over the pressure points in the game. All eyes will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi to reprise Wasim Akram’s role.
Jos Buttler-led England have no such worries. They are ODI World Cup champions and will be keen to add the T20 World Cup to the mantelpiece. England have been a top-notch side in white-ball cricket since 2015, and this team are no different. When teams of such high calibre clash, it’s difficult to pick the winners. As always in T20 cricket, the team that handle pressure better will win.