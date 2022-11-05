England in a virtual quarter-finals against Sri Lanka and need the two points on offer to book a place in semi-finals. Will they do it? Follow the action
Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bat first
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against England. The worn out pitch is expected to assist spinners hence the Sri Lankan skipper wants to bowl later. Also teams batting first have won on this ground so far in this World Cup, so they are hoping the record will help them spoil England’s party. Karunaratne comes back into the side for Sri Lanka, replacing Pramod Madushan, While England have retained the squad.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunratne, aheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
England should come out trumps over Sri Lanka in must-win clash
By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Dubai: England are the most well-rounded team in this Twenty20 World Cup with too many match-winners in their tanks. But they are in a difficult situation due to the rain intervention, where they lost a match against Ireland on Duckworth-Lewis Method and then the game against Australia washed out without a ball being bowled.
Now their fate is in their own hands and England must be confident of finishing the job and edge out Australia for the remaining one slot in Group 1, after New Zealand have rightfully earned their place at the top now.
Sydney is known to assist spinners, England have the spinners, but their batting need to negate the famed Sri Lankan spinners to win this contest.
Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions, can cause upset on their day and don’t have anything to lose, except play for pride in today’s contest. So they will throw the kitchen sink at England, but the Three Lions are well insulated and have the strength to take the Sri Lanka Lions.