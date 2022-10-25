Hazlewood with the new ball
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis open for Sri Lanka. Josh Hazlewood with the new ball for Australia, who are desperately seeking a win here in Perth.
Australia win the toss and bowl first
The teams:
For Australia, Adam Zampa is out with COVID-19 and Ashton Agar replaces him. Pathum Nissanka returns to the Sri Lankan side
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.
Preview: Aussie power should prevail over Sri Lanka
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Australia must win today to remain in contention for the T20 World Cup. A loss to Sri Lanka at the Perth Stadium will leave them at the mercy of other results in Group1. That is not an exciting prospect, particularly when their net run rate dawdles in the negative territory. One of the tournament favourites Australia have been thrust a heavy defeat by trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. That makes the semifinal race interesting.
Sri Lanka, who struggled in Round 1, were emphatic in the Super 12 win over Ireland. In the absence of injured ace paceman Chameera Dushmantha, they must rely on spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva to derail the Aussie batting. Sri Lanka’s middle-order fragility, where the batters are short on runs, could work in Australia’s favour. But don’t write off the Sri Lankans.
Australia are a powerful side, and home conditions should be a big help. So it’s difficult to look beyond an Aussie win