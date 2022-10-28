Another inspection
The covers are off, and the super-sopper is at work as the outfield remains wet. The umpires have had an inspection and have to talked to captains Jos Buttler of England and Aaron Finch of Australia. Looks like the umpires aren't happy, which means there could be another inspection later.
With so much time lost, if the match resumes it could be a truncated one. May be a five-over game.
Rain delays toss in Melbourne
There's a let up in rain, but the covers are still on at the MCG pitch. The toss is delayed, and the next inspection is in another 25 minutes. Glenn Maxwell might don the wicketkeeper’s gloves, if Matthew Wade is unable to play.
Preview: Rain likely to affect Australia-England game
The news from Australia is not good: Rain will likely impact Australia’s clash with England in the T20 World Cup. Today’s first game in Melbourne between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second game of the Group 1 doubleheader is also in danger of being washed out.
The group is interestingly poised, with favourites Australia and England suffering a loss each. With New Zealand at the top of the group, Ashes rivals desperately need a win to secure a semifinal spot.
If the match is washed out, it will give Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade enough time to recover from COVID-19. That would help Australia, who don’t have a reserve game in the squad.
The chances of play look remote at the moment.