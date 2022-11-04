Australia face Afghanistan in a crunch match that will decide their progress. They need a big win against Afghanistan to boost their run rate. Can they do it? Follow the action here.
Australia make three changes
In the absence of injured Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade leads the Australians in the crucial final Group 1 match against Afghanistan. Australia have made three changes to the squad. Injured Finch and Tim David are replaced by Steve Smith and Cameroon Green while Mitchell Starc is replaced by Kane Richardson.
Skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field. Rashid Khan, who had a niggle, has recovered and will be keen to play at the home ground of his BBL team Adelaide Strikers.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (captain/wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Farooqi.
Preview: Australia should win big to lift run rate
Dubai: Australia face a tricky test against Afghanistan, the game which they have to win handsomely to hope for a spot in the semifinals Even if they win, England’s result against Sri Lanka on Saturday will decide Australia’s fate, and the net run rate could come into play.
The Adelaide surface, which assists spinners, should boost Afghanistan. That could spell trouble for Australia’s batting, which is not firing on all cylinders. The Aussies generally do will under pressure, and they will take heart from the fact that Afghanistan have not played well in this World Cup.