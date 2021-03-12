Kolkata: Indian batting failed to fire as they managed a below-par total of 124 for seven wickets in their 20 overs after being put into bat by England in the first T20 International in Ahmedabad.
Shreyas Iyer, coming in at number five, topscored with 67 off 48 deliveries which comprised of eight boundaries and a six. Rishabh Pant, the man in form, scored 21 off 23 deliveries after India lost the top three - KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli with only 20 runs on the board.
England, fielding a dramatically different side to the one beaten 3-1 in the Tests that ended last week, included fast bowler Mark Wood for the game at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
India rested vice-captain Rohit Sharma for the first two games. Rahul opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan but fell for one.
Pace bowler Bhuveneshwar Kumar returned for his first T20 international since December 2019.
India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood