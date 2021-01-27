Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been admitted to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pains again on Wednesday afternoon. Ganguly had earlier undergone an angioplasty on January 2 for a 90 per cent blockage in one of the arteries.
According to hospital sources, Ganguly was taken to the cath lab where the team of cardiologists who had attended on him during his heart attack were monitoring him. The angiogram performed on him during his previous stay at Woodlands Hospital had confirmed blockages in three of his arteries.
Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, who had flown to Kolkata to examine Ganguly on January 6, had said that the former cricketer was advised to undergo the remaining angioplasty two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital on January 7.
Ganguly was driven through a 'Green Corridor' from his residence in Behala - the southern fringes of the city to the hospital near Salt Lake - which is a good 40-45 minutes drive. He was seen coming into the hospital in his own car and seated right next to the driver.