New Delhi: Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar emphasised the importance of India being ready for a transition in the future after Australia secured a convincing 209-run victory over the Rohit Sharma-led side in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar expressed his belief that the Indian team is likely to witness a significant change in its composition as he does not expect many senior players to be in the Indian team two years down the line.

“I think two years down the road, I am pretty certain, there won’t be too many of the senior players. I would be very surprised. If they are there, then it’s fantastic because they would have played out of their skins to be there,” said Gavaskar.

“But, I think somewhere down the line, you have got to be prepared for transition, whether it’s 20 overs game, 50 overs game or Test cricket. But it has to happen,” Gavaskar added.

Batting collapse

Superb first-innings centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith gave Australia control of the Test early on, but India responded well to force the match to a fifth day.

India began the fifth and last day of the WTC Final needing 280 more runs to win with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership of 86 during an improbable chase of 444.

But, Australia pacer Scott Boland got the ball rolling in the first hour, with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc also among the wickets as Australia bowled out India for 234 to win their first WTC title.

Two WTC Finals loss

With the defeat, India have now lost each of the two WTC Finals to have been held since the inception of the tournament.

“Super stars flop yet again,” read a headline in Monday’s Times of India newspaper, which mourned the team’s “sustained failures on the big occasion”.

“Is it time for a transition and a phasing out of some senior batters as the next WTC cycle begins for India from the West Indies tour in July and August?” The Indian Express recalled the team’s defeat in the 2021 WTC final and lamented how they were “sleepwalking into the same old problems”.

Lost the 'knack'

“It seemed like a rerun of an old movie, or a copycat with minor tweaks in the script, or a hastily cobbled-up sequel with the same arcs but different settings,” it said.

India, who lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, have lost the “knack” for winning “a knockout match of significance”, it added.

India, Australia fined

Meanwhile, India have been fined 100 per cent and Australia 80 per cent of their match fees for slow over rates in the WTC final, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

Indian batsman Shubman Gill was also docked 15 per cent of his match fee for a social media outburst after he was controversially caught in the match.

The ICC said: “India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short.”

No formal hearings

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins “pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings”, it added.

There was controversy on day four when Gill was caught by Cameron Green, but doubts were raised over the validity of the all-rounder’s low, one-handed grab.

TV official Richard Kettleborough ruled it out.

Inappropriate comment

Replays indicated Green had his fingers under the ball, but Gill posted a less definitive still image of the catch on Twitter shortly after stumps — accompanied by two magnifying glasses and a “face palm” emoji.

The ICC said Gill’s reaction amounted to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match”.