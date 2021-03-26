Kolkata: The fans of KL Rahul had a gala time as the graceful Indian batsman struck form in a breezy century while Rishabh Pant was in his elements as India piled up a mammoth total of 336 for the loss of six wickets in the second of their ODIs against England in Pune on Friday.
Rahul, coming in at number four in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer scored 108 off 114 balls, which included seven sweetly timed fours and two sixes. Pant (77 of 40 balls) joined hands with him for a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket between the 32nd and 45th overs to break the morale of English bowlers.
Skipper Virat Kohli looked good in a composed 66 off 79 balls while Hardik Pandya did the damage in the final overs, hammering 35 off 16 balls.
India won by first match by 66 runs and are leading the series 1-0.