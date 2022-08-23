England Men are scheduled to play three Test matches in Pakistan this December after the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the tour dates.
The tourists will return to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 and will play the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday 1 December 2022. It will be the first time England have played a Test match in the city.
The second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday 9 December, and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday 17 December 2002.
The Test squad begin their winter in a camp held in Abu Dhabi from Friday 18 November, and will play the Lions in a three-day warm-up match at the Zayed Cricket Complex, Abu Dhabi, starting on Wednesday 23 November 2022.
Seven IT20s
This will be England’s second half of their historic tour of Pakistan. The Men’s IT20 squad will play seven IT20s in Karachi and Lahore from 20 September to 2 October.
Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, “The return of our men’s Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished. We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved.”
Zakir Khan, PCB Director – International Cricket, said, “We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches.”
First Test: Pakistan v England, 1-5 December, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Second Test: Pakistan v England, 9-13 December, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Third Test: Pakistan v England, 17-21 December, National Stadium, Karachi
England Men’s IT20 Tour of Pakistan Schedule:
Matches start at 3.30pm (BST) 7.30pm (PKT)
1st IT20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi
2nd IT20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi
3rd IT20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi
4th IT20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi
5th IT20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
6th IT20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
7th IT20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore