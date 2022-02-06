Antigua: India clinched a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title on Saturday after a late partnership between Nishant Sindhu and Raj Bawa sealed a four-wicket win over England in a low-scoring game in Antigua.

Set 190 to win, India’s run chase was dealt an early blow when opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was tamely caught behind off Joshua Boyden’s second ball of the innings before Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed settled in and saw off the new ball.

But England, looking to win only their second title, kept chapping away and reduced the opposition to 97-4 before a 67-run stand between Sindhu (50 not out) and Bawa (35) swung the momentum back in India’s favour.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana finished off the job in style, smashing consecutive sixes off James Sales to take India home.

“Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right,” said India captain Yash Dhull.

“But as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff.”

Blistering start

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat but India made a blistering start with the ball through medium pacer Ravi Kumar (4-34), with opener Jacob Bethell dismissed for two while skipper Tom Prest was bowled for a duck.

England were reeling at 61-6 with Raj Bawa (5-31) tearing through the middle order, but James Rew (95) and James Sales (34 not out) stitched together a 93-run stand to keep them in the hunt.

The members of the Indian team that have won the five Under-19 World Cup titles so far. Image Credit: Source: BCCI

Rew fell five runs short of what would have been a heroic century when he pulled Ravi to deep square leg where Kaushal Tambe juggled the catch before diving forward to pouch the ball one-handed.

“We would have liked to bat better… but the way James Rew batted was outstanding, deserved a hundred. We definitely got the bowling and we did believe we could defend this. But they batted well,” said Prest.

Indian board announces cash awards

Indian board president Sourav Ganguly congratulated Team India for winning the title. “Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way...The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs [4 million] is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value . magnificent stuff..@bcci,” Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

This is India’s record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in tournament’s history after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018.

“I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs [2.5 million] per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made the Flag of India proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Brief scores: