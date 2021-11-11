Pakistan's captain Babar Azam will be aiming to guide his team past Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, tonight. New Zealand await the winners of tonight's match in the final on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan vs Australia, second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow for live updates...

Live score here

07:48PM



Australia need 177 to reach World Cup final

Starc, who looked capable of keeping Pakistan down to below 170, gets the stick in the last over from Fakhar on a rampage. The batting conditions look good but there is not much dew in sight so far - it will be a tall order for Australia to get 177. Let's wait and watch!

07:46PM



20 overs - Pak 176/4

Fakhar Zaman is on fire. He hoists Starc over long-on. Huge hit. Another six over midwicket. FIFTY for Fakhar Zaman. 15 runs from the over. Pakistan finish with 176/4 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman has struck 55 from 32 balls.

07:42PM



OUT!

Last over. Starc bowls. Shoaib Malik misses one delivery and is bowled. Just four more balls left in the Pakistan innings. 162/4 in 19.2 overs. Mohammad Hafeez comes in.

07:36PM



OUT!

Asif Ali is out for a golden duck. Caught in the deep off Cummins. But Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez can hit a long way. Malik is in. 159/3 in 18.1 overs.

07:35PM



Ooops...

Umpire Chris Gaffaney shows great reflex to dive on the ground and avoid getting hit by a scorcher from Fakhar. He could have been seriously hurt otherwise...well done!

07:32PM



18 overs - Pak 158/2

But it was Fakhar Zaman, who takes over from Rizwan with a six over long-on, into the crowd. And the crowd is ecstatic. Zaman follows it up with a four straight down the field and Pakistan are racing to a huge total. 158/2 in 18 overs.

07:30PM



OUT!

The atmosphere is electrifying here as each scoring shot of the Pakistan batsmen is bringing the crowd on it's feet. Senior pro Starc finally provides a through as Rizwan departs against the run of play for 67.

He was trying to score as much as possible in the slog overs but was caught at mid-off. 143/2 in 17.2 overs. Solid platform for Pakistan. Big-hitter and six-hitter Asif Ali comes in. Perfect time for him.

07:27PM



Huge over for Pakistan...

Massive six from Fakhar Zaman. Sweetly timed. A sure sign that Zaman is in his element. Smashes Hazlewood over long-off. And Rizwan pulls a no-ball to the fence. Free Hit and that goes for a six! Huge over for Pakistan. Two sixes. 21 runs from the over. 143/1 in 17 overs.

07:22PM



Australia missed a fifth specialist bowler badly in front of in-form Pakistan batsmen and excellent conditions to bat. Mitchell Marsh had gone for 11 in his only over while Maxwell couldn't stop the flow of runs either. A big total on the cards here.

07:20PM



The one that got away...

Australia's David Warner drops a catch following a shot from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan... The batsman was on 0 when this happened but has since gone on to make his half century. Costly much?

07:09PM



50 for Rizwan

A fifty for Mohammad Rizwan. His third fifty of the tournament. He has been in fantastic form in the World Cup. This 50 came from 41 balls, and he has stick around to lift the scoring. Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali, two big hitters, are still to come. A big score looms large for Pakistan.

07:08PM



14 overs - Pak 106/1

Fakhar Zaman shows signs of running into form. A whipped shot against Hazlewood brings him a four and it will give him a lot of confidence. Rizwan continues to play big shots and swings Hazlewood into the crowd near the square leg boundary 106/1 in 14 overs.

07:02PM



Rizwan is striking the ball well now. The six off Zampa was superb. 91/1 in 12.4 overs

06:59PM



Zampa had been the best bowler on view, though he has gone for 5.66 runs in his first three overs. Finch falls back on Starc, who was just given one over in powerplay, to rely on his cutters and yorkers. Pakistan are already approaching 100-mark.

06:49PM



Babar Azam is out. Setback for Pakistan, because the skipper has been playing a big role in the unbeaten run of five matches. But there's plenty of batting to come. Maybe, this is Fakhar Zaman's chance to score big. A big score is due from him.

06:48PM



OUT!

Zampa's patience pays off as he induces a slog sweep from Babar, who is on 39, which is snapped up by Warner at long on. Pakistan 71/1 at halfway mark.

06:46PM



Making some noise!

There's a great atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight!

Spectators cheer during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

06:40PM



Australia need a breakthrough here against the Babar-Rizwan pair who are unstoppable. They bring on Mitchell Marsh for a change of pace but that is yet to work. Maxwell is back from the other end as the batsmen look to consolidate.

06:38PM



8 overs - Pak 61/0

Babar Azam is batting superbly. A short-arm pull against Mitchell Marsh fetches a boundary and the Pakistan run rate is more than 7. Pakistan are 61/0 in 8 overs.

06:33PM



50 up for Pakistan

This is perhaps one of their best starts in the tournament. 50/0 in 7 overs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and captain Babar Azam run between the wickets. Image Credit: AFP

06:31PM



6 overs - Pak 47/0

Runs coming at a good pace for Pakistan. Rizwan cashes in on a Cummins full toss, taking a four to square leg. He survives another difficult chance. Good day for Rizwan. Pakistan are 47/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Finch has tried all three mainline fast bowlers in the powerplay, but none has been able to make an impact on the in-form Pakistan openers.

06:24PM



SIX!

Superb pickup shot. Rizwan produces his first big shot of the night. Swings Hazlewood over square leg. And the crowd is on their feet. 38/0 in 5 overs. One more over left in the powerplay.

06:19PM



4 overs - Pak 29/0

Pakistan fans are loving it as Babar Azam flicks Cummins for a four to backward square leg. 29/0 in 4 overs

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot. Image Credit: AFP

06:17PM



Will Aussies miss specialist 5th bowler?

Now, Cummins comes in from pavilion end after a one-over spell from Hazlewood. It's only powerplay but given the way the wicket has been playing so far, it remains to be seen if the Aussies miss a specialist fifth bowler today.

06:15PM



3 overs - Pak 21/0

Rizwan survives a chance after David Warner puts down a difficult catch. But Babar Azam calms the nerves with a sweep to the square leg fence 21/0 in 3 overs

06:12PM



Hazlewood gets a hint of swing in his first over as Starc is yet to hit the right line. Finch introduces spin with Maxwell right in third over.

06:11PM



2 overs - Pak 11/0

Azam unfurls a classy cover drive against Josh Hazlewood, and Pakistan are ticking along very well. 11/0 in 2 overs

06:06PM



4!

Babar Azam continues from where he left off from the previous match. A four off Mitchell Starc to get off the mark. The Pakistan skipper has scored four fifties in five games.

06:03PM



If Pakistan wins against Australia, they will get another chance to regain the T20 World Cup, which they last won in 2009.

Australian cricketers take the knee during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AP

06:01PM



Pakistan's key duo

Pakistan are happy that Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Rizwan are fit for the match. These two are very key players. And this is a very important match.

05:39PM



The Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

05:36PM



Australia win toss, elect to field

Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and chosen to field. It looks a dry surface and should be a good one to bat, but Finch is backing his pace attack to put some early pressure. The excitement is slowly building up.

05:29PM



The milling crowd outside, scramble over parking is a giveaway that a big game is coming up. A near-capacity crowd is expected.

05:27PM



Hello and welcome!

Welcome to Dubai International Cricket Stadium. There is a buzz in the air as Pakistan are set to take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here this evening. The toss is coming up soon...

Pakistan, Australia face off in high voltage semi-final

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: A near-capacity crowd is expected to turn up at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium when hot favourites Pakistan and Australia clash in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup this evening.

Babar Azam’s men, who enjoy a 16-match unbeaten streak across T20s in the UAE, have raised the vision of regaining the title they won in 2009 with five wins in as many matches in the Super-12 stage. Their familiarity with the UAE conditions have also stood them in very good stead in the campaign as the team has not put a foot wrong so far ever since they started off with a 10-wicket against India.

Crunch match

Australia’s journey to the last four, on the other hand, had been a study in contrast. They just managed to sneak past South Africa in the opener and lapsed to a humiliating defeat to traditional rivals England, but managed to turn up with a complete performance in the crunch match against West Indies to pip South Africa on run-rate and make it to last four.

In a tournament where the titles have been shared by as many as five countries (West Indies twice), Australia’s name is conspicuously absent in the roll of honour – despite them being winners of the 50-overs World Cup for a record five times. They will be eyeing the elusive trophy after having come so far, but they need to stave off the powerful Pakistan challenge first.

A thrilling first semi-final on Wednesday night has set the tone for another one as fans can brace for yet another exciting encounter. The Dubai wicket, however, poses a greater challenge for the batsmen while the toss will be again of great significance in the evening game with the dew factor likely to make the job of chasing easy.