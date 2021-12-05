India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham on the third day of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved why he is rated as one of the top spinners in the world. He spun a web around the New Zealand batsman in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium and picked up the first three wickets leaving the Kiwis staring at a big defeat at the end of the third days’ play.

He is India’s leading wicket taker in the series with 12 and if he picks up three more of the remaining five he will go past Ajaz Patel as the highest wicket taker who picked 14 wickets.

Ashwin got six wickets in the first Test at Nagpur and was again unplayable in the second Test where his 17 overs cost just 27 runs today. He is India’s third highest wicket taker with 425 wickets in only 81 Test matches and just ten wickets away from going past Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets who is the second highest wicket taker for India behind Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets in 132 Test matches.

Three more years

He went past another milestone by becoming the only Indian bowler to pick more than 50 wickets in a calendar year for the fourth time going past Harbhajan Singh and Kumble who have picked 50 wickets three times in a year. Every year Ashwin seems to get better and better and it won’t be surprising if he goes past the record of Kumble. Ashwin has already eight Man of the Series awards in Test cricket which is the highest by an Indian player. He is currently 35 years old and still has at least three more years in Test cricket if he stays fit.

It’s time India grooms another off spinner soon as they do not have someone of the same class of Ashwin and a player who can single handedly win a match with his skillful bowling.