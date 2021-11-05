New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand should defeat Namibia in today’s (Friday’s) Group 2 game in Sharjah. But the Kiwis will also be keen to increase their run rate in the race for the T20 World Cup semifinal slots. Can they do it? Follow the updates

03:53PM



1 over - Nam 7/0

Quiet start for Nambia. Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen are cautious against Tim Southee. 7/0 in 1 overs.

03:49PM



Midway summary: New Zealand post decent total after slow start

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

New Zealand put aside a patchy batting display to post 163/4 in 20 overs against Namibia in a Group 2 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Namibia, who chose to field, restricted the Kiwis to 62/2 in 10 overs with some tight lines in the middle overs.

When they lost captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, New Zealand were in a spot of bother. But Glenn Phillips (39 from 21 balls) and Jimmy Neesham (35 from 23 balls) overcame some initial nerves to take the match away from Namibia with an unbeaten 76-run stand.

A target of 164 could be difficult against the good New Zealand attack.

03:38PM



20 overs - NZ 163/4 (Target 164)

Smit should know better. Neesham feasts on short balls. He sends one over square leg. Huge hit. But Smit hits back with slowers ones and a yorker. 18 from the over. New Zealand finish at 163/4 from 20 overs.

03:29PM



19 overs - NZ 145/4

Philips drags a Rumpelmann delivery to the square leg and follows up with a pulled six over the same boundary. 14 off the over. Good comeback from Rumpelmann after the first two balls went for boundaries. 145/4 in 19 overs

03:25PM



Challenge issued!

03:23PM



Namibia need a wicket here. Philips and Neesham have started to look dangerous. They could take the game away in an over or two. 135/4 in 18.1 overs

03:22PM



18 overs - NZ 131/4

The slog overs. New Zealand have turned up the heat. Phillips swung Wiese over the extra cover fence. And Neesham started to find his range, sending one into stands at long-on. 21 runs from the over. 131/4 in 18 overs

03:16PM



100 up for New Zealand

Glenn Philips brings up the New Zealand hundred with a six off captain Erasmus, whose bowling suddenly seemed to have lost shape. 13 runs from the over. 110/4 in 17 overs.

03:14PM



16 overs - NZ 97/4

Namibian fielding has been superb. Except for a tough dropped catch, they have been exceptional on the field, haring down and making boundary stops. 97/4 in 16 overs.

03:08PM



15 overs - NZ 91/4

A very tight over from Erasmus. Four runs in the 15th over. Good work indeed. Jimmy Neesham has struggled to put bat on ball so far. 91/4 in 15 overs

03:07PM



OUT!

New Zealand have lost their fourth wicket. A run out. Namibia have been piling the pressure and that showed in the run out of Devon Conway. A bad time to lose his wicket. New Zealand are in a spot of bother. 87/4 in 14 overs.

03:03PM



Namibia have done well so far. Haven't allowed New Zealand to take control. They have been bowling tight lines and never allowed the Kiwi batsmen to free their arms. But New Zealanders have been the scoreboard ticking, and a score of 150 looks possible. 86/3 in 13.5 overs

02:57PM



OUT!

Commentator's curse! Big wicket of Williamson. Inside edged on to the stumps. 81/3 and Namibia are back in the game.

02:55PM



12 overs - NZ 77/2

Williamson looks like he is in the mood today as he smashes a huge six then a lovely four. New Zealand get 15 off the over which has been their most productive for some time.

02:52PM



Let-off for New Zealand!

Williamson's drive hits the stumps at the other end and bowler Loftie-Eaton is millimetres away from getting a touch on the ball. If he did then Conway would have been out.

02:45PM



10 overs - NZ 62/2

Slow going for New Zealand as Williamson and Conway look to build a partnership. Sensible cricket. Because most games are won and lost in the middle overs. The Kiwis don't want to play into Namibia's hands. Namibia have more than held their own in this fixture. New Zealand are 62/2 in 10 overs. The halfway stage of their innings.

Namibia's Craig Williams reacts after missing a catch. Image Credit: AP

02:43PM



Ok, back to New Zealand vs Namibia.

02:39PM



8 overs - NZ 55/2

Devon Conway is the new kid on the New Zealand block. He's announced himself to the cricketing world with a double century and several big scores in the Test series against England. He's scored well in white-ball cricket too. But all of that has been in New Zealand. Here he's showing his class with some classical straight drives, one of which sped to the fence. 55/2 in 8 overs.

02:30PM



OUT!

Namibia have taken control with another wicket. Daryl Mitchell skied a shot of Scholtz, the left-arm spinner, and Van Lingen takes a well-judged catch. Bit of a wobble for New Zealand. They need to build a partnership here. 43/2 in 6.2 overs.

02:28PM



End of powerplay

A fine over from Rumpelmann. Conceded a boundary and just three singles. Namibia have not allowed the Kiwis to break free. Runs have been coming slowly. 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. Not too bad for New Zeland.

02:20PM



OUT!

That dropped catch wasn't costly. Namibia get their man. First New Zealand wicket down. Guptill (18) slammed Wiese straight to Rumpelmann. 30/1 in 4.1 overs.

02:18PM



4 overs - NZ 30/0

A super effort from Craig Williams at short extra cover. Guptill slashed hard at JJ Smit. The ball fell off a diving Williams' hand. That was the lone scare in the over, as Daryl Mitchell struck a boundary. 30/0 in 4 overs

02:14PM



3 overs - NZ 21/0

A good over from David Wiese. Just 8 off it. That too in the powerplay. New Zealand openers aren't taking too many risks. 21/0 in 3 overs

02:09PM



2 overs - NZ 13/0

Martin Guptill is nearing his best. Shots from the middle of the bat, racing to the boundary. He was one time seen as a successor to Martin Crowe. Never fulfilled his promise. Even today, when he gets going, there's no stopping Guptill. 13/0 in 2 overs

02:05PM



1 over - NZ 9/0

Guptill resumes from where he left off against Scotland, getting into the six-hitting act. New Zealand are 9/0 after one over.

02:04PM



Here we go!

Martin Guptill will open the batting for New Zealand alongside Daryl Mitchell. Bernard Scholtz gets the first over for Namibia.

01:56PM



It is getting very interesting in Group 2 following India's big win over second-placed Afghanistan on Wednesday. That revived their semi-final chances and has put pressure on third-placed New Zealand. The Kiwis cannot afford any slip ups today.

01:40PM



The Teams

Two changes for Namibia. Jan Frylinck is out because of dehydration. Shikongo is out as well. Birkenstock and Scholtz are in. New Zealand are unchanged from their win against Scotland on Wednesday.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(wk), Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

01:37PM



Namibia win toss and elect to field

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of New Zealand vs Namibia from Group 2. Namibia have won the toss and have decided to field first.

Williamson’s Kiwis aiming to push run rate against Namibia

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

New Zealand and Namibia have contrasting priorities in the Group 2 fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (Friday). Kane Williamson’s Kiwis suffered a loss against Pakistan, but they have revived their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign with wins over India and Scotland. They will be looking to push the run rate as they seek a win against Namibia.